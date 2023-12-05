2 S’poreans share how to spend S$0 on SIA flight tickets & travel without breaking the bank

Want to go overseas in style and not break the bank?

Why not consider redeeming airline miles? (Of course, you’ll need a credit card that earns you miles, but more on that later.)

Here’s how two Singaporeans used their credit card to accumulate and spend their miles.

1) Surprise fairytale proposal in Tokyo Disneyland

Joel planned to whisk his girlfriend away on a 19-day romantic getaway in Japan.

But he had more in store for his girlfriend: A surprise proposal against the picturesque backdrops and magical fairytale setting at Tokyo Disneyland.

Joel’s soon-to-be ex-girlfriend loves Disneyland, you see.

From buying the ring (Disney-themed, of course), planning the trip, to finally getting down on one knee, Joel wanted the whole shebang to be perfect down to the very last detail.

SIA tickets free, topped up S$204 for taxes and other miscellaneous charges

Thankfully, the easiest part was already done — securing flight tickets.

And not just from any regular ol’ airline, but the best in the world: Singapore Airlines (SIA).

You see, Joel had been preparing for some time.

He has been accumulating miles with his credit card whenever possible, be it paying for date night, indulging in retail therapy to buying the actual ring.

To make his work easier, Joel has perfected the formula to ensure that he is rewarded with miles in every way.

One of his methods includes using an optimised credit card that rewards miles for both local and overseas spending.

That way, he can just bill all of his spending and at the same time, chalk up miles on that one credit card.

Joel was finally able to cash in on his miles after a year, redeeming 108,000 KrisFlyer Miles for two SIA tickets from Singapore to Tokyo, Japan in October 2023.

While he had to top up S$204 for airport taxes and other miscellaneous charges, he was elated that he did not have to fork out any money for the SIA tickets.

She said "yes"

Finally, it was D-Day.

As the pair approached the iconic Tokyo Disneyland landmark — Cinderella Castle — Joel knew that was it.

Ignoring the other parkgoers who were milling around, he seized the opportunity, got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him.

She said “yes”, and the rest is history.

Planning honeymoon… in Japan

The couple’s fairytale trip in Japan continued after Tokyo Disneyland as they visited other places to create more fond memories.

On his part, Joel never stopped using his miles credit card at Tokyo Disneyland, or for that matter, throughout his Japan trip.

If anything, he was incentivised to use his credit card more in Japan as he could earn more points and in turn, miles from foreign spending.

After all, he had to start preparing for his inevitable honeymoon with his soon-to-be bride in Japan. Yes, they really love Japan.

To accumulate miles faster, Joel shared that he will continue to keep an eye on upcoming promotions and fine-tune his spending accordingly.

For instance, he will save his big-ticket purchases and only cart them out during promotional periods when the miles earn rate is higher.

For his day-to-day expenditures, Joel chooses from merchants featured by his credit card with higher earn rates.

2) Soul searching in Europe

Like Joel, Alyssa (not her real name) is a hardcore miles collector.

What sets her apart from Joel, however, is her method of doing so.

Alyssa is a frequent flyer so she prefers and uses a card that rewards her with the maximum miles earn rate for air ticket purchases.

This, and her dining and shopping overseas, has fast-tracked her miles-collecting process.

While she has enough miles to redeem a pair of SIA business class return tickets to and from Europe, Alyssa has opted to do otherwise — fly economy — so she can use the remaining miles to redeem a spontaneous getaway to Hong Kong in Dec. 2023.

But first, Hong Kong

Mind you, both of her flights are SIA economy class, so she is still flying in style and comfort.

She said she used 42,000 miles for the upcoming trip to Europe in January 2024 — first London, England and then Frankfurt, Germany — and only had to top up around S$120 for airport taxes and other miscellaneous charges.

When asked why she chose a credit card that rewards miles over those that reward cashback, Alyssa said the “benefits just aren’t as good” for a frequent flyer like her.

When asked which destination she will be heading to next, Alyssa replied with a shrug and said she has no plans yet, but it will probably be somewhere in Asia.

After using her credit card in Europe and Hong Kong (which also gives her more miles for foreign spending), Alyssa reckons that she will be able to accumulate enough points to redeem for another short trip nearby.

How to earn more miles?

Tempted to earn miles for your next trip? Good news, because doing so just got easier with the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card.

More miles on air tickets, foreign currency transactions

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Cardmembers can now earn rewards of up to 3.2 air miles per dollar (mpd) on their air tickets, foreign spend, and more.

There is no cap on the 3.2 mpd earn rate for foreign spend on both overseas and online purchases. Just remember to cart out with Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card!

Even when you purchase air tickets (SIA or not), you can also earn 3.2 mpd (capped at S$10,000 per calendar month).

Not a cardmember yet? Fret not, because it’s not too late to sign up and hop on the bandwagon.

All there is to do is to apply for the card, get it approved before Mar. 31, 2024, and spend S$800 minimum in each calendar month.

Once you’ve done so, new cardmembers will be able to enjoy this supercharged 3.2 mpd earn rate for four calendar months from card approval date, until Jun. 30, 2024.

Existing cardmembers enjoy this perk from Nov. 1, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2024.

After the promotion period, cardmembers can still enjoy 2.8 mpd on your foreign spend and air tickets purchase.

Those who spend less than S$800 in a calendar month will still get rewarded and earn miles at the rate of 1.2 mpd.

Accumulate miles on local transactions too

You don’t have to just fly and/or make foreign spending to accumulate miles on this credit card as the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card aims to be more rewarding in every way.

All existing Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Cardmembers can accumulate miles when spending locally, with no minimum spend.

There are three different tiers — 0.24, 0.4 to 1.2 mpd — and most local retail transactions will automatically qualify for the highest 1.2 mpd earn rate.

This means you can earn miles when you dine in, order food delivery, buy groceries, shopping, travel around Singapore and top up petrol.

Cardmembers can also earn air miles on insurance, utilities, education, charity donations and private hospitals – something that many of the cards out there are not offering.

While the above-mentioned expenses are on the tier that rewards 0.24 mpd, Maybank is one of the few banks that still rewards points (and in turn, miles) for these expenses and every little bit counts for your next holiday.

All other local transactions will reap 0.4 mpd.

A quick crash course on earning miles with Maybank

Maybank rewards cardmembers with TREATS Points (TP) on their spend, which can in turn be converted into KrisFlyer miles and other air miles through the Maybank’s TREATS SG app.

Besides air miles, TREATS Points can also be used to redeem items such as Apple Watch, SecretLab chair, shopping mall vouchers and more.

Find out more about Maybank’s promotion here.

Sign up for a Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Card

If you’re not a Maybank credit cardmember yet, the time to sign up is now.

As a new Maybank cardmember, you can not only get to enjoy the 3.2 mpd on foreign spend and air tickets but will also enjoy an exclusive promotion where you can walk away with an extra 10,000 KrisFlyer miles.

Alternatively, you can opt for a pair of American Tourister Linex 66/24 Luggage TSA, an AirPods (3rd generation) with a lightning charging case, or S$200 cashback.

To sign up, click here.

The author of this Maybank-sponsored article wants to go to Europe.

Top image from Joel