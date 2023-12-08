Man, 27, took voyeuristic videos of 2 female friends while living together, gets 45 weeks' jail

A 27-year-old Malaysian man broke the trust of his two female friends by taking voyeuristic videos of them.

They, along with one of the victims' boyfriend, had known one another since they were undergraduates.

They later shared a flat together in Singapore.

He was caught during one occasion of filming the victims and was subsequently reported to the police.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victims' identities, pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism, and was sentenced to 45 weeks' jail on Thursday (Dec. 7), reported CNA.

A third charge was taken into consideration.

Known each other since university

The friend group consisted of the offender, a 27-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend, and a 26-year-old woman.

They had known each other since they were undergraduates and later shared a flat in Singapore.

The first victim, the 27-year-old woman, was also the offender's colleague.

Filmed victims in flat

The offender first started filming upskirt videos of the first victim sometime in early 2021.

He filmed her a total of 20 times in their shared flat and the office where they worked.

He then began recording upskirt videos of the other female victim in their flat sometime in 2022. He did so on at least nine occasions.

He also began filming the first victim when she showered in the master bedroom, capturing her face.

First victim caught him filming

The offender's actions were finally exposed when the first victim caught him attempting to record her during a shower when they were home alone.

He had extended his handphone into the toilet window with the intention to record her when she noticed and shouted.

He retracted his hand, and the victim later called her boyfriend to tell him what happened.

While apologising, the offender lied that he had heard the sound of water in the toilet and wanted to see who was inside.

Voyeuristic material found in phone

The offender then deleted the voyeuristic videos from his phone and Google Drive account.

He had believed he had cleared it all.

Upon returning home, the victim's boyfriend confronted him and checked his phone.

He found some voyeuristic videos that the offender had failed to delete, as well as screenshots of some videos.

He then went to a police centre with the offender to lodge a report at about 3am on Nov. 24, 2022.

Has apologised and sought help: Defence

Saying that the offender was remorseful, his lawyer asked for the lowest sentence possible.

He added that his client had fully cooperated and surrendered to the police on his own accord.

He had also apologised to the victims and made attempts to seek self-help by attending counselling sessions at two centres.

"One counsellor, a pastor, is present in court today to give him the support," said the lawyer.

The offence of voyeurism carries up to two years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the three.

Top photo from Unsplash