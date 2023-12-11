Taxi driver, 59, and son, 7, injured after man smashes rear windscreen with rock in Jurong

A man yanked the door handle of a passing taxi and hurled a rock at the vehicle's rear windscreen in a fit of rage, allegedly triggered by his failure to board a private bus.

The 59-year-old taxi driver and his seven-year-old son suffered injuries from the shattered windscreen and were subsequently taken to the hospital.

The incident unfolded around 7:20pm on Sunday (Dec. 10) at the intersection of Yuan Ching Road and Boon Lay Way, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Saw a man trying to stop a bus

The taxi driver, identified as Chen, recounted the unexpected attack to Shin Min reporters.

He explained that he was taking his son out for dinner on Sunday night.

Chen detailed that, before turning into Boon Lay Avenue, he observed a man in his 50s or 60s attempting to flag down a private bus by waving his arms.

However, the bus drove past him.

Chen added that the man was dressed in clothing resembling a security guard uniform with a backpack, and holding an object in his hand.

Man yanked taxi door handle and threw stone

As Chen drove past the man, he gestured that he was not available for passengers.

Nevertheless, the infuriated man forcefully yanked the taxi door and threw the object he was holding at the taxi windscreen.

“The man looked very angry. It seemed like he was shouting and he looked very fierce,” Chen said.

Chen heard a loud noise and realised that the taxi's rear windshield was shattered.

"Both my son and I were shocked, but the man immediately turned around and ran away," Chen said.

Injured by glass fragment

Chen promptly contacted the police, who arrived along with an ambulance.

Both Chen and his son sustained cuts on their hands and feet from glass fragments and were conveyed to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance near 201 Boon Lay Way on Dec. 10 at about 7:50pm and later conveyed two persons to National University Hospital.

"My son was sitting on the left side of the back seat at the time, which is where the rock hit the windscreen. Fortunately, the rock didn't hit my son," Chen said.

Chen said that while they were not seriously injured, they were "really unlucky".

He also questioned why they were targeted in such a manner.

According to Shin Min, police investigations are underway for the incident.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News