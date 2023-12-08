SCDF confirms man in 'SCDF' shirt, who allegedly stole e-bike, not SCDF personnel

A man seen wearing a shirt with the letters "SCDF" and stealing a power-assisted bicycle outside a Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat in Toa Payoh has been identified by the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership on Dec. 8 that the man is not a SCDF personnel:

SCDF said:

"The man in the TikTok video who was caught on CCTV camera taking a power assisted bicycle (PAB) parked outside a residential unit has been identified by the police. SCDF confirms that the man is not an SCDF personnel."

What happened

A TikTok video of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage capturing the man stealing the e-bike was uploaded by user @foodpandax3 on Dec. 2.

In the video, a man could be seen pacing back and forth outside the flat and looking at the e-bike.

The letters "SCDF" on the back of his shirt are visible in the video when he took the charger of the e-bike.

After taking the charger, he also took the e-bike away.

The owner, who is a food delivery rider, then shared the incident on his Instagram page, as well as in group chats in WhatsApp and Telegram for riders.

He also made a police report.

His friend then helped to share the video on his TikTok account, @foodpandax3.

Bike found crashed in Mandai

A person claiming not to be the culprit then reached out to the owner.

After some back and forth, the person told the owner that the "real thief" admitted that he crashed the e-bike and left it in the Mandai area.

The owner searched for the e-bike in the Mandai area for about 30 minutes before discovering it, which had some damages to it.

