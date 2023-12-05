Man who sexually abused traumatised girl, 16, had no prior criminal record or adverse history: MSF

Warning: This story contains descriptions of rape, self-harm and suicide. Audience discretion is advised.

There was no prior criminal record or adverse history pertaining to the man who took in a girl and then abused her almost daily from September 2020 to November 2020, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in response to Mothership's queries.

The girl saw her mother stab herself to death in 2017, when she was 13 years old, and was subsequently sexually assaulted by her father in January 2018.

She was eventually placed by MSF in a treatment centre to help traumatised and abused girls reintegrate back into society in September 2018, where she met the man for the first time.

Both the man and his wife were volunteers at the Therapeutic Group Home (TGH) where the girl was residing and were subsequently identified as kith caregivers for her, the spokesperson added.

The 39-year-old man, who has two sons, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and nine strokes of the cane on Nov. 28, 2023, CNA reported.

"No risk factors emerged" during assessment of man's suitability as kith caregiver

According to MSF, kith caregivers are non-familial adults known to the child through family or community connections, and they are not registered as foster parents.

No risk factors emerged during the assessment of the couple’s suitability as kith caregivers for the young person in question, MSF said.

Trained professionals also assessed them as caring and capable of supporting her needs.

Girl had regular check-ins at the treatment centre

In addition, the girl received support from a team of professionals that included psychologists and case workers from the TGH, a psychiatrist and a psychologist from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), and a Child Protection Officer.

MSF added, "During the young person’s stay at the TGH, she had regular check-ins and therapy sessions with these professionals."

Prior to her stay at the couple's home, she also had phased contacts with the man and his wife.

These range from supervised visitations at the TGH to outings before progressing to home leave and full-time care.

She started living with the couple daily from Sep. 15, 2020, onwards.

Professionals did not detect sexual abuse concerns

MSF highlighted that for this case, there were regular therapy sessions, check-ins and home visits by professionals, both prior to and during the girl’s home leave, as well as during her stay with the couple daily from Sep. 15, 2020, onwards.

The couple also had regular sessions with the professionals, and were observed to be capable of providing supportive care for the girl.

"On average, weekly check-ins and sessions were conducted by at least one of the professionals whereby the young person’s well-being, safety and progress were monitored," MSF said.

However, the abuse was not detected by the professionals.

MSF added, "During this period, the professionals did not detect sexual abuse concerns, nor did the young person disclose the abuse to them until she told her school teacher in Nov 2020."

MSF also explained that while the girl had "some" signs of self-harm, these would not have indicated that she was being sexually abused because her past trauma history had already resulted in ongoing self-harm behaviour before she came under the couple's care.

MSF concluded:

"Child abuse is often hard to detect, particularly when a caregiver actively hides it. This case highlights how detection can be difficult even with close and constant support provided by professionals. It also shows the critical role of having trusted individuals in one’s life. In this case, if not for the teacher whom the young person trusted and confided in, the abuse might have remained hidden much longer."

Currently, the girl is staying with her relatives and is receiving support from a Family Service Centre social worker and a hospital psychologist.

If you need emotional support, you can contact the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) at:

24-hour Hotline (1-767)

24-hour CareText (WhatsApp 9151 1767)

CareMail ([email protected])

All information shared with SOS is confidential, and people can remain anonymous.

Other helplines:

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

