Male patient, 48, told not to smoke, hurls vulgarities & threatens Sengkang hospital staff with pocket knife

A male patient at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) became agitated after a doctor told him he could not smoke.

He hurled vulgarities at the doctors and nurses and used a Swiss Army knife that he withdrew from his pocket to threaten them.

The man was arrested and handed six charges, for swearing at the healthcare workers and carrying an offensive weapon, among others.

In hospital after high heart rate

The man, Sim Wee Meng, was brought to SKH after experiencing a high heart rate at around 6am on Mar. 20, 2021, The Straits Times reported.

Sim accused an SKH doctor who took his blood sample of injecting cannabis and Ecstasy into his bloodstream.

Sim only settled down after the doctor reassured him that no drugs were injected into his body.

He fell asleep sometime later and asked a doctor if he could smoke when he woke up.

When the doctor said no, Sim swore at the doctor, yanked out the cannula tube inserted into his body and as a result, started bleeding.

Two doctors and two nurses attempted to stem the bleeding but Sim was agitated and uncooperative, flailing his arms around.

He then withdrew a Swiss Army knife from his shorts pocket and waved it at the doctors and nurses around him.

Arrested and charged

Another nurse called the police while Sim got away with his knife in hand, searching the hospital for an exit and even waving the knife at another nurse.

Sim eventually exited the SKH building through one of the ambulance bay doors.

However, he remained within the vicinity as the police arrested him at SKH a few hours later around noon.

He was handed six charges for offences under the Protection from Harassment Act and for carrying an offensive weapon, among others.

On Dec. 26, 2023, 48-year-old Sim pleaded guilty to two charges under the Protection from Harassment Act, while four others were taken into consideration.

Possible drug-induced paranoia

An Institute of Mental Health psychiatrist found that Sim was not of unsound mind but may have been experiencing drug-induced paranoia during the SKH incident.

The prosecutor noted that Sim was previously jailed for drug consumption and other offences.

The prosecutor said Sim's behaviour was unacceptable as his victims were public service workers who were performing their duties and trying to help him.

As such, the prosecutor said there is a need for deterrence in considering Sim's sentence.

Sim's lawyer said Sim had a history of mental health issues and drug-induced psychosis and claimed that he was behaving erratically before the incident.

However, Sim's lawyer said his client is taking steps to manage his mental health conditions and hopes to live a crime-free life.

He added that Sim is also supported by his family.

Sim was ultimately sentenced to six weeks' jail.

