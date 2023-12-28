S'pore man, 29, jailed & caned for leaking nudes of girl, 14, who he thought had leaked his nudes

A 29-year-old Singaporean man received a random stranger's private message one day, laughing at his "poor figure".

He just broke up with a "girlfriend" he met online then and thought she had leaked his naked photos to humiliate him.

The man "retaliated" by spreading the 14-year-old girl's naked photos on social media, along with her personal details.

It turned out that the man was mistaken.

He was arrested and sentenced to 30 months and five weeks' jail, as well as two strokes of the cane.

Entered into relationship despite knowing she was only 14

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man and the victim got acquainted in 2022 while playing online games.

The court has issued a gag order on the man's identity to protect the victim.

The pair chatted and exchanged their contact details.

The man eventually entered a relationship with the victim despite knowing that she was only 14.

Promised to delete photos but did not

During the relationship, the man would ask the victim to send him her nude photos, promising to delete them after viewing them.

However, he did not stay true to his words and kept the photos.

He would also send the victim his nudes, but she would quickly delete them as she was not interested.

The victim grew uncomfortable with the man's requests for her naked photos and eventually broke up with him around a month into their relationship.

She blocked him after their breakup.

Wanted 'revenge' due to mistaken belief

Around the same time of their breakup, the man received messages from a stranger online, who made fun of his bodily figure.

He mistakenly believed that the victim had leaked his photos to humiliate him.

As "revenge", he leaked her photos, along with her social media account details and contact number, to a social media group.

After the victim found out a few days later, she deleted all her social media accounts and informed the police.

She changed her phone number, avoided going out, and wore a mask when she absolutely needed to leave the house for fear of people recognising her.

The incident also took a toll on the victim's grades, as she was unable to focus on her studies.

Sentenced to jail

The man was handed four charges, including distributing the victim's intimate images and soliciting intimate images from the underage victim.

The man, now 31, pleaded guilty on Dec. 27, 2023.

He was sentenced to 30 months and five weeks' jail, as well as two strokes of the cane.

Top image from Getty