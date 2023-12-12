Man in Japan causes explosion in apartment while spraying insecticide to kill cockroach

A 54-year-old man in Japan accidentally caused an explosion in his apartment after spraying insecticide to kill a cockroach, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Explosion occurred shortly after spraying insecticide

The incident took place at around midnight on Dec. 10 in Kumamoto, a city in southern Japan.

The man had spotted a cockroach inside his apartment and sprayed a large amount of insecticide in an attempt to kill it.

About a minute later an explosion occurred, breaking a balcony window and causing minor injuries to the man.

Whether he managed to kill the cockroach was not reported.

Burn marks detected

Burn marks were detected near a kotatsu heating table during an investigation.

Kotatsu is a Japanese heated table.

It comprises a low table covered by a heavy blanket placed over it.

Underneath the table is a heat source, usually an electric heater.

According to the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan, reports of such explosions are believed to have been caused by insecticides igniting after coming into contact with electrical outlets, among other sources.

Insecticides are a fire hazard as they contain flammable chemicals.

Another attempt in China to kill a cockroach resulted in three cars being set on fire

This is not the first time an attempt to kill a cockroach resulted in a fire-related accident.

In 2019, a man in China attempted to kill a cockroach using fire and insecticide.

He ended up setting three cars on fire.

Top image via Srattha Nualsate/Pexels