Body of man, 61, found in Bukit Merah flat after neighbours noticed foul smell

The body of a 61-year-old man was found in a Bukit Merah flat after neighbours noticed a foul smell.

The discovery of the body in the three-room flat at Block 128 Bukit Merah View on Dec. 17 just before noon saw several police attend to the incident.

According to Shin Min Daily News, it was observed that there were medical beds, crutches and wheelchairs in the living room.

An 84-year-old neighbour said she started to notice a foul smell two days before the body was found.

A day later, she and another resident called the police as they believed a resident had passed away.

Another neighbour disclosed that the man lived alone after his younger siblings got married and moved out, and the man's parents passed away.

It was reported that his family were rarely seen at the flat subsequently, although a friend would bring food occasionally for the man.

The neighbour also said the deceased appeared physically frail previously.

This is the fifth case in December 2023 where the body of a deceased person was found inside the home.

Police told Shin Min they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

