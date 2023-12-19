Back

Body of man, 61, found in Bukit Merah flat after neighbours noticed foul smell

This is the fifth case in December 2023 where the body of a deceased person was found inside the home.

Belmont Lay | December 19, 2023, 07:00 PM

Events

@Telegram

Whatsapp

The body of a 61-year-old man was found in a Bukit Merah flat after neighbours noticed a foul smell.

The discovery of the body in the three-room flat at Block 128 Bukit Merah View on Dec. 17 just before noon saw several police attend to the incident.

According to Shin Min Daily News, it was observed that there were medical beds, crutches and wheelchairs in the living room.

An 84-year-old neighbour said she started to notice a foul smell two days before the body was found.

A day later, she and another resident called the police as they believed a resident had passed away.

Another neighbour disclosed that the man lived alone after his younger siblings got married and moved out, and the man's parents passed away.

It was reported that his family were rarely seen at the flat subsequently, although a friend would bring food occasionally for the man.

The neighbour also said the deceased appeared physically frail previously.

This is the fifth case in December 2023 where the body of a deceased person was found inside the home.

Police told Shin Min they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

'Grinch' & 'Christmas tree' stage fight in S'pore carpark for the LOLs

Fa-la-la-la-la la-la-la-la.

December 20, 2023, 01:41 PM

S'pore inmate, 30, scores 4 distinctions & A1 for N-level Math exam in Prison School while serving close to 6-year sentence

He wants to continue his studies and pursue a degree after he is released.

December 20, 2023, 12:29 PM

Parking dispute at The Heeren: Elderly man alights from Toyota & tells waiting driver 'f**k you'

The Toyota dropped off some passengers before reversing into a vacated lot another car was waiting for.

December 20, 2023, 11:29 AM

S'pore to start screening incoming travellers for vapes, schools will report vaping offenders to HSA 

MOH and other government agencies are stepping up enforcement and education efforts against vaping.

December 19, 2023, 09:49 PM

S'pore man, 39, looking for ex-wife, 36, who disappears for a month after filing for divorce

It was as though she disappeared from the world.

December 19, 2023, 07:39 PM

All 12 ‘Single's Inferno 3' contestants’ self intros & Instagram accounts

You're welcome.

December 19, 2023, 07:24 PM

S'porean boy, 13, graduates with honours from Aussie uni after local uni rejected him for being 'too young'

They would take him in based on his merit and not his age, said a professor at the Australian National University.

December 19, 2023, 06:15 PM

S'porean, 40, loses teeth & suffers multiple injuries while rescuing son, 7, from kidnappers in JB

Scary.

December 19, 2023, 06:01 PM

PM Lee on leave from Dec. 19 to 31, Teo Chee Hean & Lawrence Wong to be Acting PM during separate periods

Prior to going on leave, PM Lee was in Japan from Dec. 15-18.

December 19, 2023, 05:55 PM

S'pore's pragmatic approach to human rights not incompatible with ideals of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The UDHR implicitly recognises that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to development and the realisation of human rights.

December 19, 2023, 05:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.