M'sian great-grandmother, 112, jokes about getting married for 8th time

She has five children, 19 grand children and 30 great-grandchildren.

Fiona Tan | December 12, 2023, 12:07 AM

Events

For one centenarian in Malaysia, age is just a number as the 112-year-old woman is supposedly looking to tie the knot.

Married seven times

Siti Hawa Hussin has been married seven times, according to Kosmo and China Press, citing Utusan Melayu.

She remarried either after separating from her then-husband or after one of them passed away.

She has five children, currently aged between 58 to 65, from her marriages.

She currently resides in Kampung Kajang Sebidang, Tumpat, Kelantan with her youngest son, 58, and daughter-in-law, 47.

She has 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Image from Kosmo.

Eighth time lucky?

And Siti Hawa apparently has no plans of slowing down.

She said she would not mind getting married for the eighth time, if a man proposes.

She said this to an individual who was handing her kitchen utensils that had been donated and quickly added: "After all, I am still healthy."

That said, she added that she is not as strong as before, nor are her eyesight and hearing what they used to be.

Secrets to longevity

However, she remains in high spirits.

And still has her wits about her.

After her story caught the attention of several media outlets, Siti Hawa subsequently clarified and told Sinar Harian that the whole remarriage thing was just a joke.

She added that she is more comfortable spending the rest of her life sans husband.

When asked what was her secret to longevity, Siti Hawa said there was none.

Image from China Press.

Instead, she shared some of her common practices, such as praying five times a day, and not drinking water when she eats.

In fact, she revealed that she was surprised to have outlived her siblings and said she has only been able to live to this age by Allah's grace.

Top image from Kosmo and China Press

