Back

19 victims lost S$7,000 to luggage scam impersonating 'iShopChangi' & ‘Rimowa’

The scam led to at least 19 victims with losses amounting to at least S$7,000 in December.

Amber Tay | December 29, 2023, 01:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A new variant of a phishing scam involving the impersonation of familiar names like "iShopChangi" and luxury luggage brand "Rimowa" has led to at least 19 victims with losses amounting to at least S$7,000 in December.

The scam involves Facebook advertisements or posts that would promote branded travel luggage as low as S$4, according to a media statement by the Singapore Police Force released on Dec. 28.

This scam comes soon after the police released another media statement on Dec. 7, where 14 victims have suffered losses amounting to at least S$799, due to scams that masquerade themselves as "Singapore Airlines Travel" or "Singapore Changi".

A special collaboration between "iShopChangi Singapore" and "Rimowa"

The Facebook advertisements use the name of "iShopChangi Singapore" to appear legitimate to their victims when they encounter the cheap travel luggage sales with prices as low as S$4.

Photo via Singapore Police Force

Photo via Singapore Police Force

Some of these posts supposedly promote a special collaboration between "iShopChangi Singapore" and "Rimowa" to celebrate the latter's 125th anniversary.

When the victims click on the advertisement or post, they are redirected to phishing websites which request for their debit or credit card credentials.

Unauthorised transactions are then made to the victims' cards.

On Nov. 12, the official iShopChangi website posted an alert on their Facebook, cautioning their customers that "unauthorised Facebook pages have been impersonating as iShopChangi to run ads to phish for personal data" and to contact them when in doubt.

Police advises to adopt precautionary measures

The police advises the public to adopt precautionary measures to avoid falling for such phishing scams.

This include screening for scam messages via the ScamShield app, as well as activating security features such as limits for internet banking transactions and two-factor authentication

They also stressed to tell the authorities and report any fraudulent transactions to the bank immediately once victims realise they have been scammed.

Related story:

Top image via Singapore Police Force

Person, 47, charged again with public nuisance for attempting to pry open MRT train doors

Wang was previously charged with two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of assault.

December 29, 2023, 01:13 PM

S'pore tour bus to KL overturns on M'sia highway, trapping 3 passengers in seats

They were rescued by local rescue department personnel with the help of other passengers.

December 29, 2023, 11:42 AM

Marina Bay New Year’s Eve countdown expected to be crowded

Take public transport.

December 29, 2023, 11:36 AM

Man, 60, arrested for allegedly molesting child in Yishun mall on Christmas Day

The man was charged in court.

December 29, 2023, 11:06 AM

Changi Airport public area retail stores in 4 terminals to absorb GST hike in 2024

F&B shops excluded though.

December 28, 2023, 08:55 PM

Foreign doctor in S'pore earns over S$330,000 as stand-in doctor without permit, fined by SMC tribunal

He was sentenced to a S$50,000 fine by the SMC's disciplinary tribunal.

December 28, 2023, 08:23 PM

S'porean man, 39, thinks his child doesn't look like him, chokes & threatens fiancée with knife

He attempted to choke her while he held a kitchen knife in his other hand.

December 28, 2023, 07:13 PM

Death of ACS(I) student, 15, at SAFRA Yishun rope course: Organiser of outdoor activity to be charged

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.

December 28, 2023, 05:55 PM

Jurgen Klopp invites Liverpool fan, 12, to meet players after seeing video of youngster crying during 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem

Sweet gesture.

December 28, 2023, 05:38 PM

Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng debuts on ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list at 14th place

Another Singaporean.

December 28, 2023, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.