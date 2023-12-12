Lucky Plaza roast meat stall looking for customer who paid S$750 for S$7.50 meal on Dec. 11

A Lucky Plaza roasted meat stall is seeking help to find a customer who overpaid for their meal by mistake, to the tune of S$750.

The owner of the 旺福烧腊 (Wang Fu Roasted Delights) chain, Victor Ng, told Lianhe Zaobao that he noticed the unusually large transaction when checking the proceeds for the Lucky Plaza outlet on the morning of Dec. 11.

Likely keyed in amount wrongly: Stall owner

At around 11am, the stall received a NETS transaction of S$750, according on a screenshot shared by Ng on Facebook.

The next highest payment during that period was S$7.80.

"I immediately suspected that some customer had not been paying attention and accidentally keyed in S$750 instead S$7.50 [when making payment]," Ng shared.

He alerted the outlet's staff immediately, but as there were multiple customers patronising the stall, the staff were not able to identify the customer who overpaid.

Ng pointed out that the outlet had recently opened on Nov. 26.

As such, it had yet to install CCTV cameras, which they otherwise would have used to identify the customer.

He also said that out of the three outlets he has opened, this was his first time encountering a situation like this.

Trying to find customer with the power of the internet

Ng also tried contacting NETS to process a refund for the particular transaction, but was unsuccessful.

"They told me that they do not store the personal information of users, and suggested that I find the customer involved to return it to them in person," he explained.

In a bid to locate the customer, Ng has posted about the incident on the chain's Facebook page as well as on the "Hawkers United - Dabao 2020" group.

When Mothership contacted Ng on Dec. 12, he said that the customer had not been found yet.

He added that if no one comes to claim the money after an extended period of time, he intends to donate it to charity.

If you are the customer, or have information on the person, you can contact Ng at 9712 4567.

Top image from Wang Fu - 旺福烧腊 on Facebook.