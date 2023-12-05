'If not for me, DPP's William Lai will surely win', says Taiwan presidential candidate Ko Wen-je

Taiwan People's Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je said that he's running in the upcoming 2024 election to offer voters a third option instead of the "binary choice" between the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the pro-China Kuomintang (KMT).

Ko also quipped that if it weren't for his entry in the race, independence and unification would become the main focus of the election, and then DPP's William Lai would "surely win".

Independence / unification "quagmire"

Ko was speaking to supporters in a meeting at Xinzhuang district in New Taipei on Dec. 3, Central News Agency reported.

Elaborating on his claim, he said that if not for his participation in the election, the major issue would be on independence and Lai would win, but Taiwan would remain stuck in the "quagmire" of the independence issue.

Ko said that Taiwanese politics revolve around the two major parties, but if a third party could gain enough support so all three could "check" each other, this would lead to new opportunities and a "more harmonious" Taiwan.

He gave an example whereby the KMT supposedly indiscriminately blocked arms purchases, while the DPP supposedly "accepted everything" sold by the U.S..

In late Oct. 2023, KMT reportedly attempted to freeze the budget for the island's domestic submarine programme, Taipei Times said.

According to Reuters, earlier this year in March, the ruling DPP accepted the sale of US$619 million (S$828 million) in new U.S. weapons.

Positioning TPP as a "relatively centrist" party, Ko claimed that his party does not favour either China or the U.S..

He claimed that TPP would promote a "new political axis and culture" if elected as Taiwan's next president.

Taiwan should join China-involved RCEP: Ko

Previously on Nov. 29, Ko said that Taiwan should join the Asia-Pacific free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), of which China is a member, Focus Taiwan reported.

Ko claimed it is supposedly easier for Taiwan to become an RCEP member, and this could possibly mitigate its economic problems.

He also reportedly claimed that his party would find the "middle point" in negotiations with China and the U.S, without giving either major power any apparent "surprises".

As China is a participant of RCEP, Ko said that Taiwan might be included as a member if cross-strait relations improve.

Ko also argued that Taiwan was "not yet ready" to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). China is currently not a member of CPTPP.

He expressed concern that Taiwan would not be able to meet CPTPP's reportedly "stringent" requirements, including lower tariff rates and strict information security and labour rights requirements.

Reuters reported in 2021 that Taiwan has applied to join the CPTPP, although its application outcome is still pending.

Opinion polls show close fight between TPP & DPP

Ko registered for the election on Nov. 24 together with another legislative member Cynthia Wu as his running mate, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

His party previously attempted to form a unity coalition with fellow opposition party Kuomintang on Nov. 15. However, the deal reportedly fell through, and both parties applied separately for the election on Nov. 24.

Recent opinion polls on Nov. 27 from Taipei Times show that Ko and Lai are currently neck and neck, with an estimated popularity percentage of 32 per cent and 29 per cent respectively, though the poll has a margin of error of about 3 per cent.

Top image from TPP_Taiwan/X.

