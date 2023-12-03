1 killed, 2 injured after knife & hammer attack near Eiffel Tower, Paris

A man was killed after a knife and hammer attack occurred at a street near the Eiffel Tower on Dec. 2.

The attack left two others injured, the BBC and Reuters reported.

🚨 BREAKING Terror attack in Paris with Islamist extremist shouting ‘Allah Akbar.’ One dead and two injured. pic.twitter.com/OkJi0P0oQi — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) December 2, 2023

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the attacker had targeted tourists around the Quai de Grenelle, a street along the Seine river close to the Eiffel Tower.

He added that a 26-year-old French national has been arrested.

The suspect approached a tourist couple and fatally stabbed a German national.

He was then pursued by police, attacking two other people with a hammer before being subdued by a taser and arrested, reported the BBC.

Emergency services tended to the injured.

The alleged attacker — who Darmanin had shouted "Allahu Akbar" — told police that he was upset because "so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and in Palestine".

According to Reuters, the suspect was known to security services prior to his arrest. He was previously sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning a separate attack and has been on the French security services watchlist since.

The man was also known to have suffered psychiatric disorders.

French president Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences in a message posted on X.

J’adresse toutes mes condoléances à la famille et aux proches du ressortissant allemand décédé ce soir lors de l’attaque terroriste survenue à Paris et pense avec émotion aux personnes actuellement blessées et prises en charge. Mes plus sincères remerciements aux forces de… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 3, 2023

"I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening during the terrorist attack in Paris and my thoughts are with the people currently injured and in care," we wrote.

"My most sincere thanks to the emergency forces who made it possible to quickly arrest a suspect," he added.

"The national anti-terrorism prosecutors office have taken over the operation and will be responsible for shedding light on this matter so that justice can be done in the name of the French people."

