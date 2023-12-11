Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih pledges to make Dec. 25 a public holiday if he wins Taiwan presidential election

“If I am elected as Taiwan’s next president, Dec. 25 will be a public holiday,” said Taiwan’s presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) on Dec. 9, Taiwan News reported.

Dec. 25 was formerly a public holiday in Taiwan from 1963 to 2000, but the holiday was abolished from 2001 onwards.

Taiwanese mark Dec. 25 as 'Constitution Day', not Christmas Day, as its constitution was ratified on Dec. 25, 1946 and adopted on Dec. 25, 1947.

'Don't let Taiwan's independence succeed, or else war would break out': Hou

Speaking at the rally, Hou argued against Taiwan’s DPP candidate and current vice president William Lai’s claim in 2019 that Taiwan needed an updated or even a new constitution.

According to Radio Taiwan International, Lai made that claim after saying that the current constitution was created in mainland China in a different historical context back then.

Lai called for a public referendum on whether the constitution should be changed, saying that the current constitution did not suit the context and needs of the modern Taiwanese society, and it should reflect an "independent" Taiwan.

In response, Hou said that if he wins the election, he would bring Dec. 25 back as a public holiday to celebrate Taiwan’s Constitution Day, in commemoration of the Taiwanese founding spirit.

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, he said,

“If I become Taiwan's next president, the Constitution Day will be a holiday. Remember that day as the spirit when our country was founded... Don’t let Taiwan’s independence succeed, or war would break out [with China].”

Dec. 25 used to be a public holiday in Taiwan

With Dec. 25 – Christmas Day – celebrated as a public holiday in many countries in the world, it may come as a surprise to some that it is currently not a public holiday in Taiwan.

Christians and Catholics in many countries celebrate Dec. 25 as a public holiday. In Taiwan, Christianity is considered one of the population's major religions, according to an official source.

From 1963 to 2000, Taiwan celebrated Dec. 25 as its Constitution Day as a public holiday, after the Constitution came into effect on Dec. 25, 1947.

How did Dec. 25 public holiday get abolished?

When the DPP came to power in 2000, they originally intended to implement a 40-hour work week, according to Taipei Times.

However, they reportedly met some resistance from the industrial sector, which claimed that a reduced number of working hours per week might decrease economic productivity.

To alleviate these concerns, the DPP government reduced the number of public holidays, and abolished Dec. 25 as a public holiday in 2001, Radio Taiwan International reported.

Close fight between KMT & DPP

Lai was formerly Taiwan’s premier from 2017 to 2019, before becoming the island’s vice president in May 2020 and is now the DPP's presidential candidate.

His opponent Hou’s popularity has climbed in a recent opinion poll conducted on Nov. 25 to 27, according to South China Morning Post on Nov. 28.

According to the poll, DPP and KMT were neck and neck at around 31 per cent, although DPP seemed to be leading slightly ahead of KMT by 0.07 per cent. The poll has an error margin of about 3 per cent.

Hou and his running mate Jaw Shaw-kong will be expected to contest with DPP’s Lai and a third candidate, Taiwan’s People Party Ko Wen-je in Taiwan’s presidential election on Jan. 13, 2024.

Top image from @houyuih/X.