M'sia police identify woman encased in cement in Klang house as Indian national

Selangor police have identified the woman who was found encased in cement in a rental house's bathroom in Klang, Malaysia as an Indian national.

Girlfriend of previous tenant

Police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the victim was in her 30s and 160cm tall, reported The Star.

He revealed on Dec. 9 that the woman was the girlfriend of a previous tenant who lived at the house.

The main suspect identified by the police in the case is an Indian national, and is one of the two suspects wanted by police for the murder investigation.

"We are seeking the assistance of the Indian Embassy and Indian police to track down and arrest the suspects," he said.

He said the department is getting more details from the Indian Embassy and will contact the victim's family.

Murder investigation ongoing

A 53-year-old foreign man was detained by the police on Dec. 5, and two other foreigners in connection with the murder have also been tracked down.

The house was reportedly previously rented by two foreign men for two years, from August 2019 to October 2021.

The police chief said 10 witnesses have been called to assist with the investigation, reported The Star.

Based on their statements, the police obtained a sketch of the victim.

"We hope, with the new developments, the case could be completed soon," he added.

Background

Before renting the place to other tenants, the house owner inspected the toilet and found the water tub to be covered with cement.

The previous tenant's excuse was that liquid from a rat carcass was flowing into the tub, shared the police.

The house owner had hired foreign workers to fix the house's roof last month.

They discovered a body in the water tub encased in cement on Dec. 3 and informed the owner, who called the police.

The woman's body was recovered after the water tub was smashed, a process which took more than two hours.

