Back

M'sia police identify woman encased in cement in Klang house as Indian national

She was the girlfriend of a previous tenant.

Zi Shan Kow | December 09, 2023, 07:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Selangor police have identified the woman who was found encased in cement in a rental house's bathroom in Klang, Malaysia as an Indian national.

Girlfriend of previous tenant

Police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the victim was in her 30s and 160cm tall, reported The Star.

He revealed on Dec. 9 that the woman was the girlfriend of a previous tenant who lived at the house.

The main suspect identified by the police in the case is an Indian national, and is one of the two suspects wanted by police for the murder investigation.

"We are seeking the assistance of the Indian Embassy and Indian police to track down and arrest the suspects," he said.

He said the department is getting more details from the Indian Embassy and will contact the victim's family.

Murder investigation ongoing

A 53-year-old foreign man was detained by the police on Dec. 5, and two other foreigners in connection with the murder have also been tracked down.

The house was reportedly previously rented by two foreign men for two years, from August 2019 to October 2021.

The police chief said 10 witnesses have been called to assist with the investigation, reported The Star.

Based on their statements, the police obtained a sketch of the victim.

"We hope, with the new developments, the case could be completed soon," he added.

Background

Before renting the place to other tenants, the house owner inspected the toilet and found the water tub to be covered with cement.

The previous tenant's excuse was that liquid from a rat carcass was flowing into the tub, shared the police.

The house owner had hired foreign workers to fix the house's roof last month.

They discovered a body in the water tub encased in cement on Dec. 3 and informed the owner, who called the police.

The woman's body was recovered after the water tub was smashed, a process which took more than two hours.

Top images via Facebook and The Star

Strides Premier trials free WiFi service for taxi passengers

50 vehicles are part of the six-month pilot programme.

December 09, 2023, 06:38 PM

Japanese cookie brand Press Butter Sand opens in S'pore, prices from S$22.50

About double the price of what you'd get it at in Japan.

December 09, 2023, 06:07 PM

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Hokkaido beach, residents collect to sell & eat

Authorities have urged people against doing so.

December 09, 2023, 05:25 PM

'I’m sorry, the baby is coming out': S'pore woman, 30, gives birth in Grab car en route to KKH

It was about a 40-minute drive from her Choa Chu Kang home to the hospital.

December 09, 2023, 04:31 PM

Woman & child seen washing shoes at water dispenser for pets at One Holland Village

Please don't.

December 09, 2023, 03:30 PM

AirAsia throws in-flight surprise party with DJ & glow sticks, baby wearing earmuffs joins in

Might have disrupted some plans to nap.

December 09, 2023, 02:21 PM

Firsthand: I spoke to an animal communicator after my dog died. It wasn’t what I expected.

An interesting interaction that I won't do again.

December 09, 2023, 02:01 PM

S'pore couple wins praise from Port Dickson cafe for helping to clear others' table after meal

"I hope this customer will always be blessed," the eatery wrote.

December 09, 2023, 01:42 PM

Street party, carnival rides, food markets & more along Orchard Road for the ultimate Christmas experience

Time to gather your family and friends.

December 09, 2023, 12:54 PM

Plaza Singapura Haidilao staff slays performing viral Chinese dance trend

You can supposedly request for the dance by saying "ke mu san".

December 09, 2023, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.