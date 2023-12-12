Back

Affordable toys sold via livestream in time for Christmas, self-collection at MacPherson warehouse

Time for shopping.

Belmont Lay | December 12, 2023, 06:45 PM

Note: This article has been amended to highlight that Ace Trading House is an online seller that conducts livestream sales.

Do you need to shop for toys soon because Christmas is coming?

Do your children need toys?

And you would like to shop from the comfort of your home?

Well, you have hit jackpot.

Online toy livestream seller

Ace Trading House, an online seller that hawks its toys via Facebook livestream, is holding a sale till Dec. 17, 2023.

The platform told Mothership that it does Facebook live sales every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:45pm, and customers can self-collect their purchases on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 2pm to 7pm at the warehouse at Gold Pine Industrial Building at Joo Seng Road in MacPherson.

Glimpse of toys

Ace Trading House recently came under the spotlight after it was featured in a video and the clip has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times in less than a week.

The purpose of the video was to showcase the variety of toys on sale for children of all ages.

Ace Trading House reiterated that it is an online seller and customers are allowed to self-collect their purchases in person at the warehouse.

As for those who are still curious about the type of toys available, they include cooking sets and those suitable for toddlers and children under the age of six.

Other toys, such as model cars and toy guns are also sold.

Ace Trading House

Address: 126 Joo Seng Rd #06-16 Singapore 368355

Facebook live sales on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:45pm.

Customers are allowed to self-collect on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2pm to 7pm.

