2 men hold 2 umbrellas to shelter JJ Lin from heavy rain outside ArtScience Museum

Lin was there to attend the grand opening of Miracle Coffee's flagship store at the museum.

Winnie Li | December 07, 2023, 03:19 PM

JJ Lin was seen standing in the rain in front of the ArtScience Museum, while two men in black outfits held two umbrellas over him on Dec. 6 afternoon.

The scene was captured by a fan who turned up at the museum to catch Lin, who was making an appearance at the grand opening of Miracle Coffee's flagship store at ArtScience Museum on Wednesday.

The fan subsequently uploaded the footage to Chinese social media Xiaohongshu.

Screenshot via Xiaohongshu

In the video, Lin could be heard telling his fans who were waiting for him outside the museum, "Don't stand in the rain."

He also thanked them for their support.

Later on, Lin also moved his arms towards his right, suggesting to his fans to go inside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands so that they wouldn't need to get drenched.

In another TikTok uploaded on Dec. 6, Lin also responded "Okay" when a female fan said, "See you in Nanning!"

@jj_sg1 First time meeting JJ Lin in the rain 🤣🤣🤣 #jjlin #林俊杰 #林俊傑 #jjlin林俊杰 #mbs #artsciencemuseum #fyp ♬ Stereo Love(Remix) ( Remix) - 初梦

Lin will be performing in the southern Chinese city of Nanning on Dec. 9 and 10 as part of his JJ20 World Tour, according to Lin's Weibo.

Background

Lin founded Miracle Coffee in Taiwan in 2017, and the artisanal coffee was launched in Singapore as a pop-up concept in September 2022.

Initially, the pop-up was slated to run for only 90 days, from Sep. 30 to Dec. 29, 2022, at ArtScience Museum's outdoor Rain Oculus.

However, by the end of 2022, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced that the cafe would be extending its presence "through to 2023" due to popular demand.

On Dec. 6, 2023, Miracle Coffee's flagship outlet officially opened for business at the lobby of the ArtScience Museum.

According to MBS, visitors to Miracle Coffee's flagship cafe can look forward to an "all-new" food menu featuring locally inspired sandwiches, salads, and pastries.

The cafe operates daily from 10am to 7pm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nova (@mothership.nova)

More on JJ Lin

Top images via @Ron/Xiaohongshu 

