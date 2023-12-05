Back

JJ Lin slams those who dubbed 'weird music' over his concert's dance

Matthias Ang | December 05, 2023, 01:11 PM

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin has taken to Instagram to express his displeasure after videos making fun of his choreographed dance moves during his concert in China went viral on mainland Chinese social media such as Douyin and Weibo.

The videos largely consist of music tracks being dubbed over clips of Lin's performance from his JJ20 concert in Wuhan which took place on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

@hahatoyy 4 million dances fit any BGM😂🥲🤣#JJ #linjunjie ♬ original sound - HAHATOY

A post on Weibo, dating as far back as July, speculated that Lin spent around four million won (S$4,078) to pick up these dance moves in South Korea prior to the concert.

Lin didn't find the videos funny

On Dec. 3, Lin put up an Instagram story criticising such edited videos for their disrespect and distasteful humour.

He also added that such people should scroll TikTok instead of coming to his concerts.

He ended the post with hashtags "#notfunny" and "#norespect".

Source: Screenshot via JJ Lin/Instagram

Mixed reactions to Lin's response

Lin's Instagram response drew mixed responses from online people in China.

There were netizens who agreed with him, with one saying that if he did not find the videos funny, then it should no longer be considered as a joke.

Screenshot via Weibo

Translation: "Respect the music, respect the performance. Jokes are only funny and appropriate when both parties feel that is the case."

Chinese singer Hu Xia who tried to imitate Lin's dance moves with the TikTok trending music reportedly quickly deleted his video after seeing Lin's response.

Many netizens also put up messages of support in Mandarin on an Instagram post by Lin that was captioned "Wuhan throwback".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

Top screenshots via JJ Lin/Instagram

