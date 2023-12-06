Back

Jerry Seinfeld to perform in S'pore for the first time on June 14, 2024

First-time ever.

Belmont Lay | December 06, 2023, 11:33 AM

Jerry Seinfeld will be in Singapore for a one-night only show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 14, 2024.

The Singapore stop is part of his Australian tour and will be his only stop in Asia.

This will mark Seinfeld’s first stand-up show in Singapore.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 and fans can register their interest at Ticketek Singapore to get pre-sale access and the latest updates about the show.

Seinfeld said, according to the press release: “I saw recently that Singapore has some of the happiest people on earth by scientific study. So, I don’t imagine my comedy will be able to improve that by too much. But I’m really going to try. So excited for my first visit! Thank you Singapore.”

Background

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" in 1981.

Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television, "Seinfeld".

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards.

It was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide and was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/ Vanity Fair poll conducted in 2012.

Seinfeld's latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill", along with the highly acclaimed web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee".

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies ("Comedian", "Bee Movie"), directed and produced a Broadway hit ("Colin Quinn Long Story Short"), as well as wrote three best-selling books ("Is this Anything?", "Seinlanguage", and "The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book") and a children’s book ("Halloween").

He will star in the upcoming comedy film, "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story", which he directed, co-wrote, and produced.

Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Top photos via Jerry Seinfeld Facebook & TEG Dainty

