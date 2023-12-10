Jeanette Aw selling bon bons & brownies in Tokyo, Osaka & Nagoya in Jan. 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

You might have heard of Jeanette Aw's bakery, Once Upon A Time.

It was launched in May 2021, and has amassed a loyal following since then.

In January 2024, Once Upon A Time will open in Japan, after close to two years of planning.

Pop-up booths and online store to open in January

Speaking to Mothership over the phone, Aw explained that the launch will include month-long pop-up booths at department stores, along with a by invite only website.

Why by invite only? Aw explained:

"It's to keep the quality and we would like to have people who really appreciate [our offerings to] come forward to enjoy it. The main thing about the pop-up is really so that many more can buy from us. But throughout the year, it's really by invitation only. And also, I think maybe when it's a little more exclusive I guess there'll be more interest."

In case you'll be in Japan in January or February, here's where you'll be able to find the stalls:

Tokyo Seibu Ikebukuro: Jan. 19 - Feb. 14

Osaka Hankyu Umeda: Jan. 19 - Feb. 14

JR Nagoya Takashimaya: Jan. 18 - Feb. 14

The timing coincides with Valentine's Day — and in Japan, it's pretty much the norm to gift chocolate to your friends and loved ones.

Offerings at the three booths will be kept simple: boxes of six or 12 bon bons in dark, coffee, yuzu and passion fruit flavours, along with What The Fudge brownies in two flavours: classic and orange.

Local fans of Aw's What The Fudge brownies might be sad to know that the orange version is a Japan exclusive.

Aw will be flying over a few days before the stalls open to set up with the team, and to ensure that everything is in order.

Perfecting the process

While she has a team in Japan to assist with the on-the-ground work, Aw does the bulk of the research and development (R&D) here in Singapore.

After coming up with the recipes in Singapore, she sends them over to the Japanese team, who will try to replicate what she created. Aw shuttles between Japan and Singapore for tastings, and to make tweaks where necessary.

It also called for difficult decisions to be made, as she recounted having to switch the chef out for someone more suitable.

She said:

"It's been a learning process and I think you know, sometimes when you meet with a little challenge, somehow the next one is a lot better. I have a lot of confidence in this team and so far the things that they have reproduced from my recipe... I'm really very happy. I'm very confident that they'll be able to do a good job."

Plans in Singapore

Although the bulk of her energies are currently focused on the expansion in Japan, Aw has not forgotten about what she has in Singapore.

She will continue to push out a new product every month on Once Upon A Time — products which she often spends weeks doing R&D on.

Another aspect she is looking into is possible collaborations with fellow pâtissières.

"It's about the vibe I get," she mused. "I also look at if they have something interesting to offer. I'm very open to exploring possibilities, because I'm always thinking about what I can offer customers that could be different [from what I've had in the past]."

As for her acting, Aw laughed that while she'd love to take on more acting projects (she's recently acted in her first English drama, "Come Closer", by the way), what's crucial for her is that timelines are confirmed early.

In her words, "I'm really open to discuss [any acting projects] but it has to be planned way in advance so that I have ample time to plan, and for everything else to fall into place nicely."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of Jeanette Aw