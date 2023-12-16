Johor chief minister asks for JB CIQ Complex upgrading to be suspended until end of school holidays

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has asked for upgrading works at the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, to be postponed until the end of the school holidays.

“I have requested that these works be postponed until the end of the school holidays,” wrote Hafiz in a Facebook post, Malay Mail reported on Dec. 14.

Upgrading works to start after school holidays

This comes days after the CIQ's Immigration Department announced on Dec. 12 that some of the counters and electronic gates (e-gates) in the bus zone at the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint would be closed from Dec. 15 for upgrading works.

The upgrading works were expected to last until Jan. 15, 2024, the Immigration Department announced in a Facebook post.

This announcement came around the start of the school holidays when travel volume is typically higher than usual.

Both the school holidays in Singapore and Malaysia are expected to end on Jan. 1, 2024, according to Malay Mail and Singapore's Ministry of Education.

'Wise decision'

Some commuters seemingly appreciated Hafiz’s request in their Facebook comments.

“Why of all time they choose (to do it during) the school holidays. Is there no other time to do it? Luckily Onn Hafiz Ghazi steps in... Thank you, sir,” wrote one Facebook user.

Another Facebook user said that Hafiz’s move was a “wise decision”, and expressed hopes that the contractor would be able to complete the upgrading works on time.

Top image from Onn Hafiz Ghazi/Facebook and Mohit Kejriwal/Google.

