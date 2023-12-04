Back

Indonesian man who illegally entered S'pore via speedboat gets jail, 5 strokes of cane

It was not his first attempt to enter the country illegally.

Amber Tay | December 04, 2023, 09:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An Indonesian man who illegally entered Singapore by speedboat was sentenced to one year in jail and five strokes of the cane on Dec. 4.

He had been hoping to find a job in Singapore.

What happened

According to The Straits Times, the man — who goes by one name, Nordin — piloted a speedboat from Batam, Indonesia in hopes of finding employment in Singapore.

In the early hours of Nov. 20, 2023, he landed on a shoreline close to Tanah Merah Coast Road and then fled to a nearby forested area on foot.

But his boat had already been spotted by a Police Coast Guard officer when it entered Singapore waters at around 11:50pm on Nov. 19.

He was arrested at 7:30am the next day after officers conducted a search of the area around Tanah Merah Coast Road.

No valid identification documents or a valid pass to enter Singapore were found on him.

Repeat offender

The court heard that this was not his first attempt to enter the country illegally.

He was previously found guilty of offences under the Immigration Act between 2015 and 2019.

For his offence, he was convicted of two charges under the Act.

ST reported that as he had previously been sent out of Singapore and was not allowed to enter the country without permission from the immigration authorities, he faced at least a year's jail.

District Judge Janet Wang noted that as Nordin is a repeat offender, his punishment must reflect the escalation in his criminal conduct.

Top image via Singapore Police Force and Google Maps

Residents raise stink over leaks, defects in Tengah centralised cooling system

SP Group said that at least 88 per cent of reported defects have been resolved by end-October.

December 05, 2023, 10:00 AM

M'sian grandpa, 79, earns PhD from university despite reading difficulties due to cataracts

Never too old to learn.

December 04, 2023, 08:20 PM

Commuter in dress, seen prying open MRT train door, explains own actions

The commuter was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

December 04, 2023, 06:25 PM

Man in 'SCDF' shirt allegedly steals e-bike in Toa Payoh & crashes it in Mandai

A person who said he looks like the thief reached out to the owner, denying that he was the thief.

December 04, 2023, 06:11 PM

Up to 80% off at Tefal’s largest warehouse sale in 2023 from Dec. 8 - 10 at S’pore Expo

Get new cookware and appliances before the GST increase.

December 04, 2023, 05:59 PM

‘Crazy Rich Surabaya’ groom, 35, bride, 19, holds S$6.5 million wedding with Hermes door gifts

Westlife's Brian McFadden and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger were in attendance.

December 04, 2023, 05:35 PM

2403: Soh Rui Yong's 1st place marathon timing comes out as 4D 2nd prize

Psychic.

December 04, 2023, 04:07 PM

Chinese 'child prodigy', 28, who became PhD student at 16: 'I can afford not to work my entire life & rely on my parents'

"I can rely not only on my parents but also their parents and their parents' parents," he added.

December 04, 2023, 03:55 PM

EVA Air's pilot, 29, an ex-graduate of AKB48's Taiwanese sister group

She left the girl group as she felt an idol's career does not last long.

December 04, 2023, 03:11 PM

Toa Payoh study corner turned into community library after residents' complaints of noise

The initiative was one of the winners at the Municipal Services Awards 2023.

December 04, 2023, 02:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.