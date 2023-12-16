HSA raids Choa Chu Kang home of suspected vape seller, seizes S$17,000 worth of vape products

A 36-year-old man suspected of selling electronic vaporisers on Telegram has been arrested, the Health Sciences Authority said in a press release on Dec. 16.

The statutory board also seized illicit products worth over S$17,000 from the man's residence.

More than 1,000 pieces of e-vaporisers

The announcement was made following an operation at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 on Dec. 12.

HSA said they received a tip-off regarding the alleged sale of e-vaporisers around Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, leading to the raid of the 36-year-old man's residence.

During the search, HSA officers uncovered more than 1,000 pieces of e-vaporisers and related components worth over S$17,000.

The products have been seized, and the man is currently assisting HSA in its investigations.

Liable offence

HSA reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell, or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

Individuals convicted of an offence are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence.

The penalty is doubled for repeat offenders: A fine of up to S$20,000, jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers is also prohibited and carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Members of the public with information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 between 9am to 5:30pm from Monday to Friday.

Top image via Health Sciences Authority.