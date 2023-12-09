Elderly man allegedly lets tenants cook in Bukit Merah HDB corridor, collects S$350 rental per pax monthly

An elderly man living in a HDB flat at Block 105 Henderson Crescent has been accused of renting out his house to five tenants and allowing them to cook in the common corridor.

He purportedly yields a total of S$1,750 per month in rental, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Turned corridor into kitchen

A recent complaint on Facebook claimed that the man had placed appliances like induction cookers and pots outside his unit, turning the corridor into a kitchen.

He is said to be renting his flat to foreigners and allowing them to cook outside the unit.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the site on Dec. 8 verified that there was indeed an induction cooker set up there, along with cooking utensils, a trolley and various other items.

One of the tenants, a 22-year-old university student, appeared to have been about to start cooking in the corridor when the reporter arrived.

He revealed that he'd moved in a month ago, and that there are four other tenants living there.

"The monthly rent for one person is S$350. I live in a room with two other friends. The other two people share a [room]. The owner has his own room, but I rarely see him."

The student told the reporter that he was aware of the living conditions prior to moving in and deemed it acceptable.

He added that they did not cook in the corridor during the day, but only cook instant noodles at night.

"In a few days, we will move the cooking area into [the flat]. All these things belong to the owner. In fact, we rarely cook in the corridor," he said.

The tenant was unable to contact his landlord while the Shin Min reporter was there.

Neighbours disturbed by man's hoarding

This isn't the first time the elderly man has made the news.

In August 2023, he was exposed for having a "severe hoarding issue" and cluttering the corridor — a problem that supposedly persisted for two years, reported Stomp.

"This inconsiderate person has caused much inconvenience to all our neighbours," one disgruntled neighbour told The New Paper.

He likened the man's house to a "junkyard".

"He is always putting all his junk and expired foods outside the corridor, blocking the passageway and stairway. Sometimes he even burns candles and cooks along the corridor, as if he has bought over the place already."

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council stated that have received feedback about the man leaving his things around, and that he was housing tenants in his unit.

Authorities have tried to clear the corridor over the past couple of months but to no avail, as the man would soon add more items to the space.

"We are also working closely with grassroots leaders and organisations to explore how we can help this male resident," the council said.

Top image via Pan Fengyuan/Shin Min Daily News