Plaza Singapura Haidilao staff slays performing viral Chinese dance trend

Haidilao is often hailed for going above and beyond in customer service.

From birthday songs to noodle dances, there's never a dull moment during one's dining experience at the hotpot restaurant.

Now, it appears that the restaurant chain has added yet another service to its repertoire.

Recent videos have surfaced of two Haidilao staff members from the Plaza Singapura outlet dancing to a viral dance trend originating from China — a new service said to be unlocked with the code words "ke mu san".

Ke mu san

The iconic dance is characterised by performers swaying their knees smoothly from side to side while executing a series of sharp hand movements.

Here's how the moves look when pieced together, as demonstrated by a waiter from the Haidilao branch at Plaza Singapura.

The choreography seems to demand wicked coordination and much flexibility.

Origins

The dance, dubbed 科目三 (ke mu san, or three subjects), is said to have come from a wedding dance in southern China, Guangxi.

It supposedly got its name from the idea that everyone in Guangxi will be tested in three subjects in their lifetime: Singing folk songs, eating rice noodles, and having "silky dance moves".

Following in the footsteps of Haidilao's iconic noodle dance, the "ke mu san" dance is said to now be on the menu at Singapore branches.

Controversy

Despite its popularity, however, the dance has received some backlash online.

The routine was deemed "exploitation", with people noting that the staff "no longer show any emotions" and look "very stiff" after performing it, according to CNN.

Nevertheless, the catchy rhythm and wacky moves have stirred amusement among the local internet audience.

Many commenters called it "the best [they've] seen from Singapore yet", while others expressed excitement in wanting to visit Haidilao soon.

Top images via @8wangwang/TikTok