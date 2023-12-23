Grab investigating driver over racist remarks to passenger sent via in-app chat

Grab is investigating an incident where a driver sent racist remarks to a customer during a pickup dispute in the ride-hailing platform's in-app chat.

Following the incident, the unnamed customer shared screenshots of the conversation, which took place at about 11am in the morning, to the "sgfollowsall" Instagram account on Dec. 20.

The customer also indicated in the post that they have been working in Singapore for 10 years.

The conversation

According to the post, the customer had reportedly booked a Grab ride but the driver refused to go to his location.

The driver claimed there were "roadworks outside" preventing him from turning in.

Despite the customer offering to wait, the driver insisted that he could not make the pickup. But he also did not cancel the trip on his side.

And when the customer confronted him for not cancelling it, the driver texted back "U Indian".

The two had a brief back-and-forth before the customer informed the driver to "keep his racism to [himself]".

To which the driver responded, "Go back India (sic)".

"Totally uncalled for and blatant racism": Customer

In the caption of the post, the customer said that he managed to take a different cab to his destination, and also reported the incident to Grab.

"That was totally uncalled for and blatant racism," the customer opined.

"But then again, one bad apple doesn’t change my experience of Singapore - I love it and have had so many people reach out to apologise what I experienced."

We are investigating the accident: Grab

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Grab spokesperson said that the platform is in the midst of investigating the incident.

The spokesperson added that Grab takes a strong stance against discriminatory behaviour and language on the platform.

"Our driver-partners are expected to treat passengers fairly and not discriminate against them in any way. This is in line with our code of conduct."

