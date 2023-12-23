Over 40,000 Grab passengers overcharged due to app using outdated ERP rates

More than 40,000 passengers who used Grab's mobile app were overcharged due to the app using outdated Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates.

Excess rates ranged from S$1 to S$3

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Public Transport Council (PTC), the customers had been overcharged from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, with the outdated rates applied to a total of 60,787 trips, CNA reported.

The excess ERP charges ranged from S$1 to S$3 for the majority of the passengers.

On Nov. 15, LTA announced that ERP rates for 10 expressway locations during specified time periods will be reduced by S$1 in light of the upcoming December school holidays (Nov.20 to Dec.31).

Both government agencies said they had received feedback from Grab's customers about being overcharged.

LTA added that it had since directed Grab to go through its trip data to identify other trips where passengers might have been similarly overcharged.

In addition, both LTA and PTC understand from Grab that the ERP changes has been updated in its backend system and that it has since taken action to reimburse the affected passengers.

Grab: Temporary backend syncing issue resulted in overcharging

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for Grab said that while Grab had earlier scheduled a revision to the ERP rates for gantries affected by the reduction, a temporary backend syncing issue prevented the Automated ERP feature from populating the updated rates.

"As a result, trips that passed through the affected gantries were mistakenly charged an additional $1. This impacted a very small percentage of our rides between Nov. 20 and Dec. 4," the spokesperson added.

Grab has "promptly" fixed the error, notified affected customers and issued them a refund, the spokesperson highlighted.

"We have also double-checked the ERP pricing for all gantries in our system to ensure accuracy, and implemented additional internal testing on top of existing processes to prevent similar incidents from happening again," the spokesperson said.

The Automated ERP feature within the Grab Driver App automatically populates the prevailing ERP rates based on the actual route taken during the trip. Grab drivers can also edit the ERP rates as needed.

Both PTC and LTA said they would investigate the incident and added that operators of ride-hailing services are responsible for ensuring that accurate fares are charged to passengers.

Top images via Grab/Facebook & Rolando Garrido/Unsplash