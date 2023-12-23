Half-naked man, with hands & legs bound, found dead in Genting Highlands hotel room, suspect arrested

A 51-year-old Malaysian man was allegedly murdered in a hotel room at Genting Highlands.

He was found only wearing a pair of pants, with his hands and legs tied up.

A 45-year-old male Chinese national was arrested on murder suspicions.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said the suspect was arrested near the hotel, Free Malaysia Today and The Star reported.

Guarding suspect

According to China Press, the deceased was working for a loanshark prior to his death.

He was reportedly watching over the Chinese man, who had been detained in a hotel room as he owed loansharks money.

The Chinese man apparently borrowed RM50,000 from loansharks after losing the same amount earlier while gambling at a casino at Genting Highlands.

Not only was he unable to recoup his initial RM50,000 (S$14,226) loss, he also fell into debt after losing the amount he had borrowed.

Allegedly strangled the deceased

He was detained in the room for three days after he was unable to cough up the money owed.

On Dec. 22 morning, the Chinese man was roused from his sleep after the Malaysian man kicked him and demanded that the debt be repaid.

A scuffle ensued, and the Chinese man allegedly strangled the Malaysian man and tied his hands and feet together.

Sometime later, he reportedly realised that the Malaysian man had fallen unconscious and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

Two others suspected

China Press reported that the man sought medical assistance, turned himself in to the police and was arrested.

China Press also reported that hotel staff had called the police after finding the deceased's body.

The suspect will be remanded until Dec. 29, 2023.

Malaysian authorities are looking for two other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

