S’pore teen, 14, admits to impregnating girl, 15, instigating her to bury stillborn

When a 14-year-old boy found out his 15-year-old girlfriend was pregnant, they agreed to abort the baby.

The pair tried several methods but failed.

Six months into her pregnancy, alone in her bedroom, the girl gave birth to a stillborn baby while on a video call with the boy.

The boy told the girl to bury the baby and cut the placenta into small pieces before flushing them down the toilet bowl.

The girl eventually buried the baby in her front garden, and the police recovered the remains some nine months later.

Claimed it was "difficult" to purchase protection

On Dec. 13, 2023, the boy, now 18, pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor and instigating the girl to conceal the birth of her child by burying it, according to CNA.

The boy cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of the offence.

He and the girl began dating in 2020 and had sex at his home without protection.

The boy claimed it was "difficult" to purchase protection due to his young age.

Tried pills and physical force for abortion

The couple found out the girl was pregnant in January 2021 and kept it a secret from her family.

They decided to abort the child on their own using methods they found online, including ingesting abortion pills the boy bought online.

With the girl's consent, the boy also punched her stomach and kneed her abdomen to try and force an abortion.

Gave birth to stillborn boy alone in her room

The pair didn't manage to abort the baby, and the girl went into labour in her bedroom on Jun. 10, 2021.

She video-called the boy and told him she was about to deliver.

She gave birth to a stillborn boy shortly after midnight on Jun. 11 and used a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord.

The boy told her to bury the baby. He also told her to cut the placenta into small pieces and flush them down the toilet.

The girl wrapped the baby in newspaper and placed it in a cabinet even though the boy told her that it was inappropriate and risky to keep it in her house.

The girl buried the baby in the garden of her home two days later.

Confessed to her mother

She would occasionally revisit the place where she buried her baby to sit there and grieve.

The pair broke up in March 2022.

The girl confessed to her mother sometime around April 2022 after the older woman noticed that she had become exceptionally quiet and asked if something was wrong.

The police recovered the stillborn child's remains from the garden.

"Wants to move on with his life": Defence

After the boy admitted to his offences on Dec. 13, 2023, the prosecution said they would not object to the calling of a probation suitability report or a reformative training report.

The boy's lawyers, however, asked the court not to request a reformative training report as the boy was going to serve his national service in January 2024.

Offenders sentenced to reformative training will be detained in a structured environment, such as a reformative training centre, for at least six months.

The lawyers submitted in their mitigation plea that their client was a first-time offender who "committed the offences on the spur of the moment due to his immature age".

They added that the boy obtained good academic results and came from "a well-structured family".

Quoting the boy, the lawyers said the boy admits what he had done and "wants to move on with his life".

The judge called for a probation suitability report and said he would not consider a reformative training report yet.

The case is scheduled for sentencing in January 2024.

Top image from Canva