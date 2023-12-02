S'pore invited to participate in 2024 G20 in Brazil

Singapore has been invited by Brazil to participate in the 2024 G20 meetings, including the November 2024 G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Singapore is not a member of the G20, but has been invited to participate in G20 events in 12 of the past 13 years.

Singapore last attended the G20 summit in India in September 2023.

It also participated in auxiliary meetings, such as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, attended by Lawrence Wong, and the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers' Meeting, attended by Grace Fu.

In addition, Singapore has usually been invited as the convener of the Global Governance Group (3G), an informal grouping of 30 small and medium sized members of the United Nations.

The 3G was established by Singapore in 2009 to promote greater dialogue between the G20 and the broader UN membership .

Close cooperation

A joint statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance said that Singapore appreciated the invitation from Brazil, and that it reflected excellent relations and close cooperation at multilateral fora.

Singapore enjoyed deepening collaboration in areas such as trade and investment, innovation, education, climate change, and sustainability .

The republic will continue to actively contribute to the G20 process, both in its own national capacity, and as convenor of the 3G.

The statement concluded by saying that Singapore looked forward to working constructively with the Brazilian presidency of Lula Da Silva, as well as other G20 members and guests to realise Brazil's priorities of building a fair world and sustainable planet .

These include issues such as promoting social inclusion and fighting hunger, managing energy transition and sustainable development, and reforming global governance.

Top image via G20 & Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook