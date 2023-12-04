Person allegedly steals 20 boxes of durian from Joo Chiat fruits shop in broad daylight

A person believed to be a food delivery personnel has been accused of stealing 20 boxes of durian worth some S$200 from the Super Bagus Fruits shop in Joo Chiat.

The theft occurred at around 12pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A video of the incident was posted on Instagram on Dec. 1.

The owner of the shop, a 37-year-old man surnamed Gao, said he was notified that a batch of mao shan wang durians were delivered to his shop at around noon that day.

The durians, packed into plastic bags, were meant for customers who had made advance orders.

As employees were not around and the owner was out as well, the durians were left outside the shop.

CCTV footage caught theft in action

Based on surveillance footage made public, a person riding a personal mobility device could be seen stopping outside the shop and staring at the closed-circuit television camera before riding away.

Shin Min reported that Gao claimed that the man who came back to take the durians appeared to be the same person on the personal mobility device.

The person seen taking away the durians had a face mask on.

He was dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants, and was seen stopping momentarily outside the shop, before bending down to pick up two plastic bags and walking off.

Gao said he suspected that the thief had overhead the conversation when the delivery of the durian was made to the shop and no one was around.

In total, two plastic bags containing 20 boxes of durian were taken, leaving behind a smaller plastic bag with five boxes of durian.

The cost of the loss was estimated to be about S$200, Gao said.

The Straits Times reported that the police were alerted to a case of dishonest misappropriation of property in Joo Chiat Road on the same day and investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via