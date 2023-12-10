Firsthand: I was born with hearing loss & cerebral palsy. Here's how I learnt to be happy as I am.

Born with cerebral palsy, this writer was diagnosed with moderate sensorineural hearing impairment in both ears from birth. She hears on the right side better than the left.

She is also not able to walk or stand, and uses a wheelchair to move around.

One of the most common childhood motor disabilities, cerebral palsy affects a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

Recent studies suggest that around 15 to 25 per cent of children diagnosed with cerebral palsy may also experience hearing loss.

Her hearing loss began affecting her mental health in university, though she still did well academically.

Here, she shares her story of how she learnt to manage her condition, and to find happiness in everyday life.

My mum told me how she first discovered that I was hearing impaired.

Baby me was lying on a bed with one side of my face on a pillow and she often came to my bed and kept talking to me.

A baby with full hearing abilities would have just listened to mum talking.

My reaction was different, however.

I would lift my head off the pillow and turn my head slightly, so the other side of my face was facing her.

She soon realised that I could hear her better with one side, and decided to send me for some tests at the hospital.

That was how she found out that I was partially hearing impaired.

My congenital condition likely caused my late starting age of talking. Babies with no speech or hearing impairment should begin to say single words at the age of 12 to 18 months.

I spoke my first word only after I turned two. My mum told me that my first word was supposed to be “sun”, but somehow I mispronounced it as “sung”.

It took me several tries before I finally said “sun”.

Didn't wear hearing aids until age 17

Despite my hearing impairment, I didn't wear hearing aids for the entirety of my childhood. I also do not communicate with sign language.

I remember seeing my grandaunt wear hearing aids at a family dinner. Back then, hearing aids were huge, chunky moulds that covered the ears.

Those weren’t exactly a pretty sight, and I got goosebumps when I saw her hearing aids.

Throughout primary and secondary school, my teachers were very kind to stand in front of me during lessons, so that I could read their lips as they taught.

My schools were also very understanding to allow me to be exempted from listening comprehension tests. I managed to do well academically, excelling in my O-Level examinations and entering Raffles Junior College.

I also learned how to play the piano, and managed to pass all my piano practical examinations on the first try.

Even though I couldn’t hear the high-frequency notes well when I played my pieces, I relied on sight reading and muscle memory in my fingers to play these notes well.

In 2012, I passed the Grade Eight examinations — the highest level of graded piano exams at the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music — with merit.

'Why are you so happy?'

My teachers wrote in my report cards that I was cheerful and optimistic, and my classmates also wrote similar things in our graduation tributes to one another.

One classmate asked me one day:

“Why are you so happy? What makes you happy?”

Sheepishly, I smiled at her, but I couldn’t figure out how to respond.

Her question has been stuck in my head since then.

Perhaps ignorance is bliss.

In my muted world, I couldn't hear people very well. Sometimes, I had to ask people to repeat themselves so that I could hear them better.

However, they often became impatient or frustrated with me and left me alone.

As someone who loves writing, I let my thoughts and feelings flow in journaling.

I also had a book with me wherever I went. Whenever I found myself having trouble keeping up with long conversations among my relatives, I would instead delve into my fantasy worlds, story after story.

A new world with hearing aids

When I entered junior college, I realised that I couldn’t quite catch what the teachers were saying from the stage in the lecture halls.

It wasn’t until the age of 17 that I got my first and current set of hearing aids: the start of my eight-year journey with my new pals.

Fortunately, these were much subtler than my grandaunt's bulky pair and could be neatly tucked behind my ears.

I was thrilled when I first wore my hearing aids.

A symphony of sounds filled my ears everywhere I went, revealing previously unheard whispers of rustling leaves and the "melodic" (read: irritating) chirping of our beloved koels.

However, the honeymoon period didn't last long after a while as the initial enchantment began to fade.

Despite being immersed in this newfound auditory kaleidoscope, I realised that there were many spoken words that I didn’t recognise, or that I had been mispronouncing all along.

Tough times in university

I love writing, so I presumed that law would be the best course for me.

But studying law as an undergraduate at the Singapore Management University was a lot harder than I imagined.

As I struggled to hear what my professors were saying in class, I enlisted the help of paid note-takers recruited by my university's disability office in my second year.

But I realised that it wasn't just about listening in class; I had to also score class participation marks.

I needed to quickly figure out a way to catch up.

Soon, I found out that the best way for me was to read the cases ahead of time and remember how certain important keywords sounded, so I could more easily understand what my professors were teaching.

Many nights were spent staying up till 2am to study text-heavy legal cases.

Silence became my shadow through the long nights, and loneliness engulfed me once more.

'Why aren't you happy?'

Silence in unspoken words became more deafening while insults were also amplified by my hearing aids.

"Stupid", "笨蛋" (meaning stupid egg in Chinese), and "bodoh" (meaning stupid in Malay) were words I heard more clearly and frequently, when I misheard someone or asked them to repeat what they said.

Happiness became an elusive feeling for me, slippery like water.

I eventually withdrew into a cocoon.

My fiction books were left untouched for my four years in university.

No longer could fantasy worlds distract me from the gnawing sense of loneliness and negativity.

Instead, I would spend countless hours mindlessly scrolling through social media or watching YouTube videos to fill that void.

As each day passed, my anxiety and distress deepened. Weren’t my hearing aids supposed to help me?

Then, one day, my family asked me:

“Why aren’t you happy like last time?”

'Maybe you can try talking to him or her about how you feel'

In a quest to get back that elusive happiness, I decided to try counselling and therapy.

But I soon realised that some counsellors may not understand the circumstances that clients with special needs face.

During some of my sessions with them, conversations would go something along the lines of:

Me: “I’m feeling upset that someone hurt me by calling me names because I misheard this person." Counsellor: “Does this person know that you’re hearing impaired?” Me: “Yes, this person knew of my condition.” Counsellor: “Maybe you can try talking to this person to tell him or her how you feel.”

I was left wondering, “But why?”

Talking to a 'brick wall' didn't help, so what helped?

When someone was already not talking to me or bullying me because of my hearing impairment, telling them how I felt would probably be as futile as shouting at a brick wall.

I’ve faced countless of incidents when I tried talking to such people, and their response would be: “You heard what I said wrongly, I never called you these names or said those words.”

“I certainly didn’t hear wrongly,” I'd reply; cupid rhymes with stupid, but I'm pretty sure they weren't likening me to a cherubic little matchmaker.

Surely, I thought, there must be a non-verbal solution out there to break down the walls between me and such people.

Indeed, no words were needed.

On my best friend's advice, I eventually learnt that just a helping hand or a smile — or even spending time together with these folks — could help me break the ice and build connections with these people.

My friend's approach proved more effective than the well-intentioned advice from counsellors.

While the counsellors emphasised verbal communication strategies, I realised that it was the simplicity and authenticity of non-verbal gestures that resonated more profoundly in people.

These, more than trying to tell them about my feelings, conveyed empathy and solidarity in a way that transcended language barriers.

Shared moments and silent expressions of care also spoke volumes and helped me to bridge the gap between me and them.

Developing my self-care strategies

I resolved to get better and develop my self-care strategies.

After all, if I didn’t help myself, who would?

Apart from picking up books again and playing the piano, I also created a music playlist with songs to empower me.

Sports, especially wheelchair running with my special needs running club, Runninghour, boosted my dopamine levels.

Support from my family and encouragement from my friends were also crucial to helping me to recover.

I remember during those days how my family and my circle of closest friends would care for me and pull me out of my home to spend time together.

Now and then, my other best friend would check in on me to see how I was doing,

"How are you? How's everything?"

Karaoke nights, fun dinners, and long walks and talks in the evening brought me back into the light of happiness and joy.

Despite my struggles with my listening impairment and mental health, I graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2021.

Another miracle — I didn't fail any of my university modules.

I'm not the only one

Earlier this year, I decided to ask my friends with disabilities about whether mental health services were accessible for them.

Some of my visually-impaired friends opened up about the challenges they faced when attempting to seek support from the available mental health services.

The online portals provided by these services were often incompatible with their screen reader software, limiting their accessibility and further isolating them from the support they were seeking.

In navigating these challenges, my friends found more inclusive solutions like Zoom sessions.

These experiences shed light on the need for mental health services to be accommodating and mindful of the diverse needs of clients with disabilities.

For now, people with special needs like me have to work through the mental health system to find out what services work for them, and what don't.

But it's my hope that things will change.

That one day, mental health institutions and service providers will do better to factor in accommodations for this community.

I'm happy to be me

“Why are you so happy?”

Today, the answer has become clearer as I embrace my purpose in life, transforming adversity into resilience as I pursue my childhood dream of being a writer and my lifelong passion of writing.

A writer at Mothership, no less.

I can be happy for a variety of reasons, from being able to eat my comfort food, spending time with people I love, and just having fun.

Most importantly, I’m happy for who I am.

I'm happy to be me.

Top image from Brenda Khoo.