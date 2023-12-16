Back

ENT surgeons from SGH spread Christmas cheer by carolling around the wards after work

So wholesome.

Hannah Martens | December 16, 2023, 12:07 PM

Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeons from the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) went above and beyond their duty to spread some Christmas cheer around the wards.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 10, 2023, SGH showcased its ENT surgeons, decked out with Christmas hats and bells, after work. They walked around the wards, singing Christmas carols to spread joy to the patients.

One of the surgeons even had her guitar out, leading the singing doctors around.

In one of the videos posted by SGH, the surgeons sang "Joy to the World" to a patient who was waving their hands in the air along to the music.

The surgeons also sang other festive hits like "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Deck the Halls".

You can watch the video here:

Top photos via SGH/Facebook

