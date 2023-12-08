Car purportedly parks & blocks traffic at Circular Road for 30 mins, member of public confronts driver

A driver in Singapore attracted the ire of fellow motorists after purportedly illegally parking in the middle of Circular Road in the Boat Quay area for 30 minutes, leading to a traffic jam.

Circular Road is a one-way side road with public curbside parking on both sides.

A video uploaded to the Road.sg Facebook group showed a red Mitsubishi car stationary on the road in between two rows of parked cars.

Even though it was parked closer to the left side of the road, other drivers were unable to move past it to its right.

At least six cars could be seen stuck in a jam behind it.

Allegedly went to a spa

The Facebook post's caption claimed that the driver had allegedly left the car unattended for a spa visit.

Upon returning, the driver allegedly sat by the roadside to smoke before realising that his actions caused an obstruction.

Man confronts the driver

The footage showed a man approaching the red car while holding an umbrella, filming the driver inside, and expressing his anger.

He even managed to open the driver's door.

It was raining at that time.

Despite the confrontation, the red car driver did not immediately move off.

The incensed man gestured for the driver to move forward and eventually struck the red car's bonnet with his hand.

He then made other gestures to prompt the driver to leave.

The impasse attracted the attention of other waiting motorists, who emerged from their vehicles to investigate the cause of the delay.

Finally, at the 56-second mark of the video, the red car drove off, putting an end to the traffic disruption.

Penalty

According to the Land Transport Authority, parking or stopping in an obstructive way next to a stationary vehicle is an offence that carries demerit points.

To report illegal parking, the public can submit a violation report online using their Singpass account.

