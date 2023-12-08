Back

Car purportedly parks & blocks traffic at Circular Road for 30 mins, member of public confronts driver

Smh.

Khine Zin Htet | December 08, 2023, 02:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A driver in Singapore attracted the ire of fellow motorists after purportedly illegally parking in the middle of Circular Road in the Boat Quay area for 30 minutes, leading to a traffic jam.

Circular Road is a one-way side road with public curbside parking on both sides.

A video uploaded to the Road.sg Facebook group showed a red Mitsubishi car stationary on the road in between two rows of parked cars.

Gif via Road.sg/Facebook

Even though it was parked closer to the left side of the road, other drivers were unable to move past it to its right.

At least six cars could be seen stuck in a jam behind it.

Allegedly went to a spa

The Facebook post's caption claimed that the driver had allegedly left the car unattended for a spa visit.

Upon returning, the driver allegedly sat by the roadside to smoke before realising that his actions caused an obstruction.

Man confronts the driver

The footage showed a man approaching the red car while holding an umbrella, filming the driver inside, and expressing his anger.

He even managed to open the driver's door.

It was raining at that time.

Despite the confrontation, the red car driver did not immediately move off.

Gif via Road.sg/Facebook

The incensed man gestured for the driver to move forward and eventually struck the red car's bonnet with his hand.

He then made other gestures to prompt the driver to leave.

The impasse attracted the attention of other waiting motorists, who emerged from their vehicles to investigate the cause of the delay.

Gif via Road.sg/Facebook

Finally, at the 56-second mark of the video, the red car drove off, putting an end to the traffic disruption.

Penalty

According to the Land Transport Authority, parking or stopping in an obstructive way next to a stationary vehicle is an offence that carries demerit points.

To report illegal parking, the public can submit a violation report online using their Singpass account.

Top photos via Road.sg/Facebook

Anderson Serangoon JC students spray paint AMK campus with graffiti to bid farewell

A new campus will be built at where the old one currently stands.

December 08, 2023, 01:39 PM

Here's how you can explore Holland Village's latest mall while unlocking great deals

The hood has levelled up.

December 08, 2023, 12:30 PM

S'pore man who sued woman for S$3 million after she rejected him gets 5 new charges for cheating

Kawshigan and his co-conspirators cheated the victims out of S$990 to S$12,000 for sealed fake Macbooks he sold on Caurosell.

December 08, 2023, 12:15 PM

Here’s how much 4 S’poreans, who find it hard to live without aircon, spend on electricity a month

It’s hot in Singapore, so I get it.

December 08, 2023, 11:58 AM

Temasek poly student, 19, performs with British singer James Arthur on stage at S'pore concert

The fan is an aspiring singer-songwriter and has been songwriting for the last four to five years.

December 08, 2023, 11:57 AM

S'pore National Orchid Garden offering free admission until Jan. 1, 2024

School holiday promotion.

December 08, 2023, 11:52 AM

176 persons, aged 18-51, caught at ZoukOut 2023 for possessing e-vaporisers

They will be fined for their offences, according to HSA.

December 08, 2023, 11:48 AM

SCDF confirms man in 'SCDF' shirt, who allegedly stole e-bike, not SCDF personnel

The man has been identified by the Police, SCDF said.

December 08, 2023, 11:36 AM

Driver of badly parked Honda in Bedok issued turtle colouring sheet to practise 'staying within lines'

The shame.

December 08, 2023, 11:18 AM

I did my Christmas shopping at Guardian for less than S$100 & my friends still like me

Who says things can’t be good and cheap?

December 08, 2023, 10:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.