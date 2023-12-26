Back

Driver honks at cyclist along Nicoll Highway, cyclist shows finger in response

Both road users believe their grandfathers' names are called "Nicoll Highway".

Amber Tay | December 26, 2023, 04:57 PM

A driver and a cyclist had a showdown along Nicoll Highway.

This was after the driver attempted to rudely overtake a cyclist at 8:49am on Dec. 20, but the cyclist did not give away.

In a video shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the driver could be heard honking and swearing at the cyclist, while the cyclist responded by cycling in front of the car and not moving to the side of the lane.

The video was shot from the dashboard camera of the vehicle tailing the cyclist.

What happened

As seen in the video, the driver attempted to overtake the cyclist who was on the left-most lane on the road, but was unable to do so.

The driver then began honking and swearing under his breath.

In response, the cyclist appeared to cycle in front of the car and flashed a middle finger over his shoulder.

The driver continued to honk as the cyclist rode in front of him, with the dispute finally ending when the driver filtered right and switched lanes.

Driver and cyclist both at fault

The antics by both road users were criticised, as the cyclist could have given way by keeping left, while the motorist could have overtaken gradually.

A few called the cyclist "entitled" and then he deserved to be shouted at.

Many acknowledged that both driver and cyclist were at fault.

LTA safety rules

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), when being overtaken, cyclists should keep to the left side of the lane and allow motorists to overtake them safely.

For drivers, they should ensure at least 1.5m passing distance when overtaking cyclists.

LTA emphasised that cyclists and motorists alike ought to be gracious and look out for one another on the roads.

Top image and screenshots via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

