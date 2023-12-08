Amid high inflation, Hsiao Bi-Khim of Taiwan's DPP says economic resilience is a top priority

Amid high inflation, economic "resilience" is a "top priority" for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) if it wins the upcoming election, said the party's vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-Khim.

During a meeting with European journalists at the party's headquarters on Dec. 6, Hsiao spoke about the importance of Taiwan achieving economic resilience, according to DPP's press release.

Key priority on economic 'resilience' if elected: Hsiao

According to Taipei Times, Taiwan's Consumer Price Index, an indicator of the inflation rate, climbed to 3.05 per cent in Oct. 2023, marking the fastest reported growth in nine months.

A recent spate of typhoons have reportedly damaged crops in Taiwan, causing food prices to increase. Costs of education, entertainment, medicine, and healthcare have risen too.

However, according to Bloomberg, the CPI rose by 2.90 per cent in Nov. 2023 as compared to the same month last year, which represented a slight easing from Oct. 2023.

Improving Taiwan's economic "resilience" would be one of the DPP's key priorities if its presidential candidate Lai emerges victorious in the election, said Hsiao, along with defence and its democratic traditions.

Hsiao said that the DPP would "actively solve domestic social, housing, and aging population issues", although the press release did not elaborate further on how the DPP would go about this.

Economic security is one of the four pillars of DPP's presidential candidate William Lai's proposed peace policy, outlined in his Wall Street Journal op-ed, published in Jul. 2023.

Would the inflation rate affect DPP's chances of victory?

Bloomberg pointed out that the current high inflation rate may affect Taiwan's poorest citizens, which may possibly influence the ruling DPP's electoral prospects.

On the inflation issue, DPP's opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih said in Sep. 2023 that if elected, he would increase farmers' pensions, according to Taipei Times.

Meanwhile, opposition Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je frequently addresses the issue of income disparity in his public addresses, another Taipei Times article reported.

Lai is currently leading at 38 per cent in a My Formosa poll on Dec. 5, according to Bloomberg, with Hou at about 32 per cent and Ko at 15 per cent. The election is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2024.

Discussed WTO and pressure on Lithuania

During her meeting with the journalists, Hsiao also discussed Taiwan's recent economic cooperation with the European country of Lithuania, and how both had come under pressure by China.

After a diplomatic dispute between Lithuania and China over Taiwan, China imposed what the EU said were import restrictions on Lithuania, with trade down by about 80 per cent. The EU then announced in Dec. 2022 that it would begin legal action in the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China over this.

Hsiao expressed her hope that the EU would continue to uphold the norms of the WTO.

Taiwan joined the WTO in 2002, under the name of the "Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu (Chinese Taipei)", so as not to contravene the One China Principle.

US supported Taiwan's economic resilience: Hsiao

Hsiao, who was Taiwan's former de facto representative to the U.S. from 2020 to Nov. 20, 2023, also said that the U.S. had been supporting the island's economic security.

Taiwan is the U.S' eighth-largest trading partner, and the U.S. is Taiwan's second-largest trading partner, according to a May 2022 report from the U.S. State Department. official U.S. statistics.

Top image from 劉士漢/Facebook.