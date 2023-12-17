Back

Donkey Kong section of USJ Super Nintendo World to open in Spring 2024

Banana slamma.

Ruth Chai | December 17, 2023, 11:02 PM

Other than the weakened Japanese Yen, there might be another reason for you to book a trip to Osaka in 2024.

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) just teased a new Donkey Kong section of Super Nintendo World.

According to USJ's website, Donkey Kong Country is slated to open in Spring 2024.

According to a 2021 press release, the area is said to increase the size of Super Nintendo World by 70 per cent.

It will feature a roller coaster, interactive experiences, themed merchandise and food.

The roller coaster – Mine Cart Madness – will take visitors on an adventure through the jungle to protect the Golden Banana from the Tiki Tak Tribe.

It is named after a level in the 1994 SNES game called “Donkey Kong Country".

"Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live," the press release said.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario, will be involved in the project to bring the new area to life.

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World is an interactive area of USJ that features iconic Nintendo characters like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

Photo via Ruth Chai

To enter Super Nintendo World, an Area Timed Entry Ticket is required. Visitors can book this ticket online or at kiosks stationed around USJ itself.

The area is also the only one in USJ with interactive wristbands called Power-Up Bands.

These bands can be purchased within the park, and visitors can interact with different objects and rides with the bands to gain points.

Donkey Kong versions will be added to the current line of Power-Up Bands.

Top photo via USJ's website

