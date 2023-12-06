Back

Eligible taxi drivers & delivery workers will get S$250 NTUC FairPrice vouchers when injured at work

The scheme aims to support injured members who are waiting outcomes of other assistance programmes or insurance claims.

Hannah Martens | December 06, 2023, 02:14 PM

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) announced a new work injury short-term relief scheme on Dec. 6, 2023.

The new scheme, NTUC Care Fund (Work Injury Relief), will provide bridging aid to eligible freelance point-to-point (P2P) and delivery workers who sustain injuries while on the job.

The scheme is open to affected members of NTUC-affiliated associations:

  • National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA)

  • National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA)

  • National Taxi Association (NTA)

Currently, no financial assistance schemes specifically target taxi drivers, private hire drivers and freelance delivery workers who get injured while working as they are not covered under the Workplace Injury Compensation Act.

Under the scheme, eligible workers who are members of NTUC's affiliated associations can stand to receive support in the form of S$250 worth of NTUC FairPrice vouchers within 72 hours of successful application.

Application begins on Jan. 15, 2024.

Receive vouchers if worker prescribed medical or hospitalisation leave

The NTUC Care Fund (Work Injury Relief) scheme aims to support injured members of NDCA, NPHVA and NCA while they await outcomes of their applications for other assistance programmes or insurance claims.

Eligible members will receive S$250 NTUC FairPrice vouchers if they are prescribed medical or hospitalisation leave for a continuous period of five or more days.

Members must submit their application within two weeks from the issue date of their medical or hospitalisation leave or two weeks after discharge.

In addition, the issue date of medical or hospitalisation leave must not be more than two weeks from the date of injury, and members must submit proof of work and earnings during the period the accident occurred.

Members can only have two successful applications in a year.

Affected members can apply for the scheme via their respective associations, who will assess the applications.

Once the application is successful, the associations aim to disburse the voucher within 48 to 72 hours to the member or their designated family members.

A total of S$120,000 has been committed by NTUC-U Care Fund (U Care Fund) and the associations for this scheme.

"When freelance point-to-point and delivery workers come into hardship at work, their immediate concern is usually whether they are able to continue earning," said NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng.

"This is where NTUC has leveraged our collective strengths, pooling together a care fund that is specifically targeted for workers in dire situations. Our affiliated associations will strive to disburse the relief within three days of applications, and we hope this will go some way in providing immediate relief to affected members while they focus on their recovery."

NPHVA General Treasurer William Ong Ser Hock added that the S$250 Fairprice voucher "will definitely go a long way to help drivers to tide over, focus on their recovery while ensuring daily needs are taken care for their family."

The programme will be reviewed in mid-2024 to ensure injured members continue to be supported.

