S'pore delivery rider gives a lift to tourist late for his cruise from side of road

"Wow, I became a taxi," Sharil quipped.

Ashley Tan | December 24, 2023, 10:37 AM

Events

What would you do if you saw some people running along the side of the road?

One motorcyclist in Singapore came across this very sight, and stopped to check on the two men.

Sharil Berlandier works as a food delivery rider, and regularly films his antics and experiences via a GoPro, the videos of which he will then post to his TikTok page.

@sharil.bTaxi?♬ original sound - sharil berlandier

On Dec. 18, Sharil shared in a clip that he was riding around the Marina Bay area in search of a place to "take pictures", when he spotted two men running on the road.

Gif from sharil.b / TikTok

The men shouted at him as he rode past, and later told Sharil that they were "very late" for their cruise, and were apparently unable to get a taxi.

One of the men, dressed in brown, asked Sharil whether he could drop them off at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, which was a short drive away.

Though initially sounding hesitant, Sharil realised he had a spare helmet, and agreed to take on the task of impromptu driver.

"Wow, I became a taxi," Sharil quipped about the turn of events.

Free ride

After some discussion, it was decided that Sharil would ferry the other man, dressed in green, and then return to pick up the first man.

Meanwhile, the first man said he would run ahead and wait for Sharil at a better location.

In the video, Sharil's pillion rider could be heard apologising for the inconvenience, to which Sharil responded: "It's okay."

Along the way, Sharil's pillion rider revealed that they were tourists from India, and were rushing for their Genting Dream cruise.

The pair made some small talk, and in the meantime, Sharil made several wrong turns.

In his videos, he admitted that he was terrible at directions.

After around seven minutes of driving, Sharil eventually reached the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, and successfully dropped off his passenger.

The tourist thanked him and asked how he could return the favour, to which Sharil cheekily replied that he could subscribe to his YouTube channel.

The tourist did so on the spot.

Screenshot from Sharil B / YouTube

Sharil then left and retraced his route in search of the second tourist, but shared in the comments of his TikTok video that he was unable to find the man again.

"I guess the friend found a taxi or something," he concluded.

Garnered praise

TikTok users commended Sharil for his random act of kindness.

Others opined that Sharil should have charged the man for the ride, but some responded that he had done so out of the goodness of his heart.

One user summed the whole thing up pretty well.

Top photo from sharil.b / TikTok

