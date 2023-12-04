‘Crazy Rich Surabaya’ groom, 35, bride, 19, holds S$6.5 million wedding with Hermes door gifts

And it's officially here: "Crazy Rich Surabaya".

A couple threw the wedding party for the ages in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Nov. 18 that cost 75 billion rupiah (S$6.47 million).

The couple, dubbed “Crazy Rich Surabaya” – a reference to the 2018 Hollywood film, "Crazy Rich Asians" – wed at The Westin Surabaya, New Straits Times reported.

The event was attended by celebrity guests, such as Brian McFadden of Westlife and Keith Duffy of Boyzone, as well as Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, with luxury brand door gifts thrown in for good measure.

Hermes door gifts, worth S$200 each, were given to guests.

Videos of their extravagant wedding soon made their way online.

All three singers performed at the wedding, with one TikTok showing McFadden singing on stage as guests danced along.

Who are they?

Ryan Harris, 35, and Gwen Ashley Widodo, 19, got married two years after they met.

Harris is the son of former AirAsia Indonesia's president Pin Harris, while Widodo is the daughter of Surabaya property tycoon Markus Widodo and fashion designer Warren Tjandra.

Over 2,000 people were in attendance, New Straits Times added.

Hermes mosaic square plate door gifts

A TikTok posted by an attendee showed him unboxing a Hermes gift box to reveal a platinum mosaic square plate.

Another TikTok showed a similar gift.

A search on the Hermes website revealed that the plates cost between €140 (S$203) and €172 (S$250).

A themed wedding with a seven-part journey

The wedding reportedly featured rooms that revolved around the theme, "L’amour de Ma Vie" (The Love of My Life), which was a testament to the couple's love for Disneyland.

It follows a seven-part journey before ending at the main ballroom.

One such room included a Ferrari exhibit, where Harris showcased his expensive car adorned entirely in roses.

The wedding took eight months of planning, with six days allocated to setting up the decorations, stage and multimedia elements before the wedding day itself.

Top image via @gwen_ashley/Instagram