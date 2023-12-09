Back

S'pore couple wins praise from Port Dickson cafe for helping to clear others' table after meal

"I hope this customer will always be blessed," the eatery wrote.

Zi Shan Kow | December 09, 2023, 01:42 PM

Do you clear and return your trays out of habit or to avoid a fine?

Cleared tables and tidied up seats

A Malaysian cafe in Port Dickson recently shared a TikTok video of two customers clearing their table after having their meal.

Despite the lack of a tray return station, the pair picked up after themselves and even made sure to tuck their seats neatly under the table.

While the man headed to the counter with their tray, the woman walked over to the next table to clear the tray, plates and cups left by another party.

@kopidankueh Sampai meja lain pun dia tolong kemas sekali. Semoga pelanggan macam ni murah rezeki selalu 🙏 #fyp #xyzbca #foryourpage #coffee #portdickson #kopidankueh ♬ Save Your Tears - The Weeknd

The eatery, Kopi & Kueh, praised the couple in the caption:

"They even helped to clear the other tables. I hope this customer will always be blessed."

The pair was identified as from Singapore by those in the comments section.

Couple are S'pore residents

The couple, Josh and Grace, was previously featured in a local pull up challenge video on TikTok.

When asked what she loved most about her husband, Grace said:

"His heart. He is genuinely good to people. He knows the names of the cleaners of our estate."

Seems like he's not the only one with a good heart.

@samuelkwxn no kneed for knees #samuelkwan #samuelkwanchallenge #streetchallenge #publicchallenge #fitnesschallenge #fyp ♬ original sound - Samuel Kwan

Top images via @kopidankueh/TikTok

