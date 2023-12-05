For calling him 'fat' & 'transgender' in Hokkien, Bishan condo gardener, 71, strikes co-worker, 64, with garden hoe

A 71-year-old condominium gardener struck his co-worker twice with a garden hoe after getting angry at the latter for calling him "fat" and "transgender" in Hokkien.

It resulted in a 10cm-long cut over the back of the victim's head and a 5cm-long cut over his upper back.

Sim Lek Yam was sentenced to 10 weeks' jail on Dec. 4 after he pleaded guilty to a single charge of voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon of offence, reported Today.

Sim was also ordered to pay the victim a compensation of S$128.

Previously has disputes with each other

Sim and the 64-year-old victim, cleaner Tan Im Choon, were both working at Rafflesia Condominium in Bishan when the offence took place on Jul. 28, 2022.

The pair had frequent disputes with each other owing to what court documents called "a shared unpleasant history".

The specific details of this unpleasant history were not revealed during the court proceedings.

Verbal dispute on day of incident

On the day of the incident, Tan met Sim outside a toilet located on the first floor of the condo and called him "a fat guy" in Hokkien.

Subsequently, a verbal dispute broke out between the two.

When asked by the presiding judge if there was more to the dispute, Sim said Tan had also called him a "transgender" in Hokkien and taunted him for not daring to hit him.

Used garden hoe to hit victim

During the verbal dispute, Tan shouted aggressively at Sim and gestured for Sim to hit him.

Sim, who was holding on to a garden hoe, lost his temper and struck Tan twice as Tan was walking away from him.

Tan then immediately ran away but Sim continued to pursue him while still holding on to the hoe.

Sim only stopped after a condo management staff intervened and took the hoe away from him.

Seeing that Tan was bleeding from his neck, the staff called the ambulance and Tan was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force later notified the police of the incident and Sim was arrested at the scene on the same day.

Actions were because he was "very angry": Sim

The prosecution sought for a jail term of at least two months and two weeks and up to three months.

The prosecutor said that even though the garden hoe is less egregious than a knife, it is still a weapon which could potentially inflict great harm.

She added that while the victim did not have to undergo sutures for his cuts, there were injuries as a result of the assault.

Sim apologised to the court during mitigation and said his actions were because he was "very angry" after Tan called him a "transgender" in Hokkien and was unable to control himself.

For voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon of offence, Sim could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or any combination of the three.

