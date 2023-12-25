Hawker at Clementi Blk 713 coffeeshop gives free Christmas meals to elderly

In the spirit of Christmas, a coffee shop owner gave out free meals today (Dec. 25).

Free meals

The stall, "Steamed Society", serves Chinese soups, rice and steamed dishes at Block 713, Clementi West Street 2.

To celebrate the Christmas season, the stall is giving away 153 free meal sets to seniors aged 60 and above, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The owner, 34-year-old Xie Yiling (transliteration), told Shin Min that a friend initially sponsored 125 sets of meal to give to the elderly.

Encouraged by the act of kindness, the coffeeshop owner then sponsored another 28 sets of meal.

Each set meal includes steamed mushroom and chicken, rice, and watercress and pork ribs soup.

Those who want to get a free meal will need to show proof of age, dine at the coffee shop and are only entitled to one set each.

Top image via Shin Ming Daily News.