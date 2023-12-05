S'pore youths jump on lift handrails to dodge cockroach, only to meet another waiting outside

Cockroaches have a bad reputation, even more so in Singapore where highly-sanitised city living has made people less tolerant of such critters.

Case in point: One cockroach recently tried to ride in a lift, but was not welcomed by its fellow passengers.

Cockroach takes lift

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 30, the poster was seen going into a lift with two friends.

The gang appeared to be aware of the unseen cockroach's presence, as their entrance was fraught with anxiety.

Pulling up the collar of his shirt to protect his mouth and nose, one guy held the doors open for his mates, who hurried in one after the other.

Everyone's gazes were directed down to the ground, likely ensuring that they weren't being tailed by the roach.

They seemed to be in the clear.

Until the little fellow scuttled out from his hiding place near the corner of the lift.

Shrill shrieks of terror ensued.

The cockroach's attempts to mingle were brutally rejected as the three youngsters promptly swung themselves up onto the railings to avoid contact with the insect.

Before they could make their escape from what turned out to be a metal death trap, the lift doors slid soundly shut.

And thus began what was probably the longest elevator ride of their lives.

Another one

When they arrived at their floor, the guy shielding his face was the first one to put his foot down in trepidation.

Deeming the coast clear enough, the friends hightailed it out of the lift.

But the coast was not that clear.

Wandering around outside the elevator was the lift cockroach's buddy.

Despite the open space, the creature still elicited a fresh round of screeches.

Guess it's not easy to be a cockroach.

Related story

Top images via @cljy7/TikTok