1- to 3-room HDB households can still redeem vouchers for climate-friendly appliances until March 2024

Residents in one-, two- and three-room HDB flats have an extra three months to redeem vouchers to buy home appliances that are climate-friendly.

Extended by three months

The Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP), which was originally slated to end in Dec. 31, 2023, will be extended until Mar. 20, 2024, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Facebook.

There are three types of vouchers: one for LED lights, another for refrigerators and a third for shower fittings.

In total, eligible households can redeem up to S$225 in climate vouchers, comprising:

A S$150 e-voucher for the purchase of an energy-efficient and climate-friendly refrigerator,

A S$50 e-voucher to offset the cost of changing shower fittings to more water-efficient three-tick models, and

A S$25 e-voucher for the purchase of LED lights.

136,000 household redeemed vouchers

According to Fu, more than 136,000 households have redeemed the climate vouchers since the introduction of the CFHP.

More than 300,000 households qualify for the programme.

"Now with the extended deadline, eligible households that have yet to make use of their climate vouchers will get more time to do so," added Fu.

The CFHP was started in November 2020 by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and national water agency PUB to encourage households to reduce energy and water consumption, as well as inspire Singaporeans to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

To save on your utility expenses with the programme, visit go.gov.sg/cfhp.

Top image via Grace Fu/Facebook.