Back

1- to 3-room HDB households can still redeem vouchers for climate-friendly appliances until March 2024

For refrigerators, LED lights, and shower fittings.

Zi Shan Kow | December 06, 2023, 11:53 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Residents in one-, two- and three-room HDB flats have an extra three months to redeem vouchers to buy home appliances that are climate-friendly.

Extended by three months

The Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP), which was originally slated to end in Dec. 31, 2023, will be extended until Mar. 20, 2024, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Facebook.

There are three types of vouchers: one for LED lights, another for refrigerators and a third for shower fittings.

In total, eligible households can redeem up to S$225 in climate vouchers, comprising:

  • A S$150 e-voucher for the purchase of an energy-efficient and climate-friendly refrigerator,

  • A S$50 e-voucher to offset the cost of changing shower fittings to more water-efficient three-tick models, and

  • A S$25 e-voucher for the purchase of LED lights.

136,000 household redeemed vouchers

According to Fu, more than 136,000 households have redeemed the climate vouchers since the introduction of the CFHP.

More than 300,000 households qualify for the programme.

"Now with the extended deadline, eligible households that have yet to make use of their climate vouchers will get more time to do so," added Fu.

The CFHP was started in November 2020 by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and national water agency PUB to encourage households to reduce energy and water consumption, as well as inspire Singaporeans to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

To save on your utility expenses with the programme, visit go.gov.sg/cfhp.

Top image via Grace Fu/Facebook.

I tested my gift-giving skills by giving my friends Christmas gifts from Coffee Bean's collection. Here’s their review of how well I did.

I think I did great.

December 06, 2023, 02:00 PM

Aperia Mall footfall up thanks to Thai Supermarket & former Golden Mile Complex merchants

Thai Supermarket opened officially in Aperia Mall in June 2023.

December 06, 2023, 12:28 PM

Yoasobi S'pore concert tickets recovered from unauthorised resellers now available for balloting

Fans can submit an application for the ballot on Dec. 6, 2023, from 2pm to 6pm.

December 06, 2023, 12:17 PM

S’poreans share why booking trips at the last minute with their families have turned out to be amazing decisions

Not just a decision for the young.

December 06, 2023, 12:00 PM

Jerry Seinfeld to perform in S'pore for the first time on June 14, 2024

First-time ever.

December 06, 2023, 11:33 AM

Blackpink to continue group activities under YG Entertainment after contract renewal

Guess we'll be seeing Blackpink in our area again.

December 06, 2023, 09:52 AM

Suspected electricity outage at Johor side of Causeway for several hours results in long queues

With the lights out.

December 06, 2023, 09:42 AM

Man who sexually abused traumatised girl, 16, had no prior criminal record or adverse history: MSF

MSF said that the sexual abuse was not detected by professionals during the period it occurred.

December 05, 2023, 08:38 PM

2 S’poreans share how to spend S$0 on SIA flight tickets & travel without breaking the bank

Miles putting smiles on faces.

December 05, 2023, 07:28 PM

Edwin Goh, 29, leaves Mediacorp after 14 years & hopes to settle down in Australia

All the best.

December 05, 2023, 07:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.