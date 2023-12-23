Back

3 people injured outside City Gate Mall after taxi careens onto sidewalk following collision with car

A car driver is assisting with investigations.

Matthias Ang | December 23, 2023, 06:14 PM

Three pedestrians were injured on Dec. 21 when a taxi collided with a car, lost control and careened onto the pathway of the City Gate shopping mall, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

The incident happened at 12 noon, at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Minto Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, in response to Mothership's queries.

Three people were conveyed to Raffles Hospital. Another person was assessed to have minor injuries by an SCDF paramedic and the person declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

Collision reportedly occurred while the car was turning

According to Shin Min, the collision with the taxi purportedly occurred when the car was turning.

A 62-year-old delivery man who spoke to Shin Min said that he saw a car with a damaged front, and a taxi on the sidewalk.

Another 30-year-old shop assistant was quoted saying as that the taxi's front left tire had burst, and that its front windshield had also been shattered.

The shop assistant also saw three injured people, who were lying on the ground, conscious.

A video seen by Shin Min showed more than 10 passers-by assisting the injured.

Car driver assisting with investigations

In response to Shin Min's queries, the police said that the 37-year-old car driver is assisting with investigations.

A spokesperson for ComfortDelgro told Shin Min that the taxi driver sustained minor injuries and that its "primary concern" is the well-being of the three pedestrians.

The taxi company is also assisting the police in their investigations.

Mothership has reached out to ComfortDelgro for more information on the matter.

