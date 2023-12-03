Christmas Wonderland officially opens at Gardens by the Bay with light displays, carnival games & 'snow'

The 10th edition of Christmas Wonderland officially opened at Gardens by the Bay on Dec. 1, 2023.

The fair, presented by Trip.com, spreads over 27,000 square meters and covers three zones: Supertree Grove, Frosty's Fairground at The Meadow, and Gingerbread Grove.

This year, Christmas Wonderland will have 15 light displays, carnival rides and games, a meet and greet with Santa Claus, dining options and live performances by local artists.

The Christmas fair will run till Jan. 1, 2024.

Light displays and pirate ship

At the heart of Supertree Grove is the main showpiece, the Spalliera. 103,000 bulbs power the Italian handcrafted light display, and at 20 metres tall, is the height of five double-decker buses.

Visitors will also experience "snow" against the backdrop of Spalliera with Blizzard time and the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show with lights on the Supertrees "dancing" to Christmas classics.

The new light display, 24 metre long Holly Roger ship, is also docked at the fair with about 127,000 lightbulbs.

The Walk of Lights tunnel is the longest it has ever been at about 65 metres long, with 75,000 programmable LED lights strung across it.

Carnival and illuminated playground

Visitors can enjoy themselves playing carnival games like the ring toss or taking carnival rides by Uncle Ringo like bumper cars, a carousel, and a flying Dumbo ride.

There is also an illuminated playground with light-up seesaws, swings, and LED fixtures for young ones to enjoy along with a Gingerbread Grove where a Gingerbread House is set on a field of illuminated candy canes with dessert stalls.

Food outlets and Christmas-themed bar

With twice the number of dining options as compared to last year, visitors can choose from various food and beverage establishments like Burger & Lobster, Kebabs Factory, and Sofnade.

There is also a Christmas cracker-themed bar by Hendricks' Fin and a Brewerkz craft beer ar.

For shopaholics, Mistletoe Alley offers a wide selection of craft and gift ideas by local entrepreneurs.

Tickets to Christmas Wonderland can be found on their website, priced from S$8 for adults and S$6 for children aged three to 12.

Visitors must choose from four daily sessions starting from 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm, with the last entry at 10pm.

There are also themed nights like Pets' Night on Dec. 5 and 12, 2023, where hooman can bring their fur kids to enjoy Christmas Wonderland.

Top photos via Blue Sky Events