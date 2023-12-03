Back

Christmas Wonderland officially opens at Gardens by the Bay with light displays, carnival games & 'snow'

Dashing through the 'snow'.

Hannah Martens | December 03, 2023, 06:47 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The 10th edition of Christmas Wonderland officially opened at Gardens by the Bay on Dec. 1, 2023.

The fair, presented by Trip.com, spreads over 27,000 square meters and covers three zones: Supertree Grove, Frosty's Fairground at The Meadow, and Gingerbread Grove.

This year, Christmas Wonderland will have 15 light displays, carnival rides and games, a meet and greet with Santa Claus, dining options and live performances by local artists.

The Christmas fair will run till Jan. 1, 2024.

Light displays and pirate ship

At the heart of Supertree Grove is the main showpiece, the Spalliera. 103,000 bulbs power the Italian handcrafted light display, and at 20 metres tall, is the height of five double-decker buses.

Visitors will also experience "snow" against the backdrop of Spalliera with Blizzard time and the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show with lights on the Supertrees "dancing" to Christmas classics.

The new light display, 24 metre long Holly Roger ship, is also docked at the fair with about 127,000 lightbulbs.

Photo by Blue Sky Events

The Walk of Lights tunnel is the longest it has ever been at about 65 metres long, with 75,000 programmable LED lights strung across it.

Carnival and illuminated playground

Visitors can enjoy themselves playing carnival games like the ring toss or taking carnival rides by Uncle Ringo like bumper cars, a carousel, and a flying Dumbo ride.

There is also an illuminated playground with light-up seesaws, swings, and LED fixtures for young ones to enjoy along with a Gingerbread Grove where a Gingerbread House is set on a field of illuminated candy canes with dessert stalls.

Food outlets and Christmas-themed bar

With twice the number of dining options as compared to last year, visitors can choose from various food and beverage establishments like Burger & Lobster, Kebabs Factory, and Sofnade.

There is also a Christmas cracker-themed bar by Hendricks' Fin and a Brewerkz craft beer ar.

For shopaholics, Mistletoe Alley offers a wide selection of craft and gift ideas by local entrepreneurs.

Photo via Blue Sky Entertainment

Tickets to Christmas Wonderland can be found on their website, priced from S$8 for adults and S$6 for children aged three to 12.

Visitors must choose from four daily sessions starting from 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm, with the last entry at 10pm.

There are also themed nights like Pets' Night on Dec. 5 and 12, 2023, where hooman can bring their fur kids to enjoy Christmas Wonderland.

Related story:

Top photos via Blue Sky Events

Apple's first store in M'sia rumoured to open in Feb. 2024 at KL’s Exchange TRX

Despite rumours of the store over the years, the tech giant has not made an official announcement about the launch of their new retail outlet.

December 03, 2023, 06:12 PM

Owners of Tian Tian Lai Nasi Lemak at Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre retire after 22 years

The couple chose not to announce the closure ahead of time as they were worried about being inundated with customers.

December 03, 2023, 04:46 PM

Dog found running on expressway returned to owner after being lost for 48 hours

Happy reunion.

December 03, 2023, 04:34 PM

2024 Songkran festival will be held for the whole month of April instead of 3 days

Splashing new year.

December 03, 2023, 01:13 PM

1 killed, 2 injured after knife & hammer attack near Eiffel Tower, Paris

A 26-year-old French national was arrested by police.

December 03, 2023, 12:09 PM

Gardens by the Bay visitors hit 100 million mark during launch of Christmas at the Gardens

This is also the 10th year of Christmas Wonderland at the Gardens.

December 03, 2023, 11:29 AM

Firsthand: TikToker Simonboy reflects on year of hawker dates before he could buy girlfriend a Rolex

Today, Simon Khung has over 171,000 followers on TikTok and various business ventures. But it wasn't that long ago that he was living on just S$50.

December 03, 2023, 10:49 AM

S'pore the 4th largest buyer of Nvidia chips, accounts for 15% of company's revenue

Nvidia's Singapore revenue accounted for more than the rest of the world, excluding the US, Taiwan, and China.

December 03, 2023, 06:15 AM

AVS proposal to allow 2 cats per HDB flat

34-year ban likely to be reversed.

December 02, 2023, 07:11 PM

Commuter in dress tried to force open door of moving MRT train, police investigating

When station staff entered the train to investigate, the commuter was "uncooperative" and even turned "aggressive", said SMRT.

December 02, 2023, 06:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.