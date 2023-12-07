Back

US woman who hurled burrito bowl at staff gets reduced jail time in exchange for working in fast food restaurant

Walk a mile in their shoes.

Sulaiman Daud | December 07, 2023, 10:30 AM

A woman in Ohio, U.S., was found guilty of assault for throwing a chicken burrito bowl at the face of a Chipotle worker.

She was sentenced to a fine and a jail term of 180 days. But when offered an option to cut her jail term by 60 days, in exchange for working 20 hours per week at a fast food restaurant for two months, she agreed.

Viral video

The incident took place at a Chipotle restaurant in Sep. 2023. The customer, 39-year-old Rosemary Haynes, confronted staff member Emily Russell, 26, according to the Washington Post.

A video of the incident later went viral, which showed Hayne yelling at Russell, and then throwing her food at Russell's face.

Creative sentencing

While handing Haynes her sentence, Judge Timothy Gilligan offered her a choice.

Haynes could have her jail term reduced if she agreed to work at a fast food restaurant for two months.

Speaking to the Post, Russell said she was protecting a 17-year-old employee who was also getting shouted at by Haynes.

Haynes' order was remade twice, and staff had included extra protein and other ingredients in a bid to appease her.

Instead, she returned and threw her food at Russell's face, which left it "burning red" as the food had just been made and was hot.

Russell criticised Chipotle for supposedly being "unsupportive" after the assault, and quit a month after the incident. However, she said she received support from people all over the U.S.

As for Haynes' punishment, Russell said it was exactly as she deserved, and now gets to walk in her shoes.

Top image from WGN News YouTube.

