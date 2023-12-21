Back

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to have new landside hotel by 2027

It will be Changi Airport's third landside hotel.

Ruth Chai | December 21, 2023, 03:18 PM

A new hotel will be built at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2).

It will be built above the T2 coach stand and is expected to be ready by 2027.

Responding to Mothership's queries, Changi Airport Group (CAG) spokesperson Ivan Tan said: "As air travel continues to recover and grow in the years ahead, CAG sees the opportunity to develop a third hotel in Changi to complement Crowne Plaza Changi Airport and YOTELAIR at Jewel."

Thus, this new hotel will be the airport's third landside hotel.

Landside refers to the areas of the airport before immigration clearance (i.e. accessible to the public, not just passengers and airline staff).

Meanwhile, there are four airside hotels at T1, T2, T3 and the JetQuay terminal.

The JetQuay terminal serves commercially important passengers.

T2 fully reopened after three and a half years on Nov. 1, 2023.

Should be at least 220 rooms big

According to the Straits Times (ST), CAG had called for a tender in August to develop the new hotel.

It is slated to award the contract by April 2024.

The new hotel should have at least 220 rooms, which are expected to form at least 60 per cent of the total gross floor area of the new development.

CAG added that a third landside hotel will serve increased tourist flows around the Changi precinct.

The group is working with the relevant government agencies to develop tourism products, according to tender documents seen by ST.

The tender document also said that the new hotel has to be distinct from the other two landside ones to target new customer segments.

"CAG has called for a tender for the development of this new hotel – besides essentials like design, amenities, and access points to T2, we’ll also on the lookout for exciting concepts and ideas that will enable us to take our passenger offerings to the next level," Tan said.

Top photo via CAG

